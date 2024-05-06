Byeon Woo Seok tries to win as Lovely Runner's Ryu Sun Jae in funny Running Man preview; Watch

Byeon Woo Seok is gearing up to make an appearance on SBS' Running Man. The popular variety show recently teased its upcoming episode, which will feature the Lovely Runner star as a guest. Reports from April 29 indicated Byeon Woo Seok's participation in the filming of Running Man, and a representative of the show subsequently confirmed his involvement on that day.

Byeon Woo Seok charms everyone in the preview of Lovely Runner

The preview kicks off with the Running Man cast donning student attire, eager to head to school in the morning. However, their plans are stopped in the middle as members encounter a mysterious person obstructing their path.

Amidst the chaos, the cast members warmly welcome Byeon Woo Seok who was the mysterious person, affectionately addressing him by the name of his character, Sun Jae, from Lovely Runner. Their enthusiasm is evident as they passionately chant, "Byeon Woo Seok! Byeon Woo Seok!”

Before long, Byeon Woo Seok seamlessly integrates himself into the lively atmosphere of Running Man, fully immersing himself in the show's games and embracing the competitive spirit as he engages with the cast members. As the preview concludes, the members discover that they each hold hidden clues to a secret final mission.

Byeon Woo Seok, who last graced the Running Man set in May 2022, is set to make his much-anticipated return as a guest after approximately two years. Fans can catch the lovely Byeon Woo Seok's thrilling episode of Running Man when it airs on May 12 at 6:15 PM KST and 2:45 PM IST.

Check out the preview below-

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok currently graces the screen in tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner, portraying the role of top star Ryu Sun Jae, alongside Kim Hye Yoon, who takes on the character of Im Sol.

Adapted from a popular web novel and penned by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner unfolds as a time-slip romance drama, posing the intriguing question: “What would you do if you had the opportunity to save your ultimate bias?” Kim Hye Yoon shines as Im Sol, a loyal fan devastated by the loss of her beloved star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), who finds herself going back in time to alter his fate and save him.

