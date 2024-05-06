Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s paths mysteriously intertwine in new poster of thriller K-drama Connection; Check out

Connection, SBS’ latest upcoming K-drama, just dropped a fresh poster featuring its two main stars. This crime thriller stars Ji Sung as Jang Jae Kyung, a highly regarded detective leading the narcotics unit with perfection. Jeon Mi Do takes on the role of Oh Yoon Jin, a spirited reporter with a knack for speaking her mind, working for a local newspaper.

New poster of Connection, starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do

Despite being a respected detective dedicated to his principles, Jang Jae Kyung's life takes a drastic turn when he's abducted and forced into addiction to a strange new drug, against his wishes.

Simultaneously, the mysterious death of a longtime friend pushes Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin, former schoolmates, into unforeseen entanglements with each other. Driven by a shared resolve to unravel the mystery, the two reunite after two decades and form an unlikely alliance.

The fresh poster of Connection gives us a peek into Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin as they delve deep into their classmate's death, surrounded by notes and evidence, showing their dedication to the investigation. The caption suggests their pivotal role in the case with the cryptic phrase "It all began with us," hinting at their upcoming dynamic as a duo solving the mystery.

More about Connection

Jeon Mi Do embodies the role of Oh Yoon Jin, a fierce and outspoken reporter stationed in the social affairs department of Anhyun Economic Daily. Yoon Jin's unwavering stance against injustice knows no bounds, transcending societal hierarchy. Through her experiences, she comes to acknowledge the profound influence of money in life.

The production team recognized Jeon Mi Do's profound bond with her character, emphasizing her dedication to making Yoon Jin relatable to the audience. They eagerly urged viewers to stay tuned, anticipating Mi Do's heartfelt depiction of Yoon Jin in Connection.

Ji Sung takes on the role of Detective Jang Jae Kyung, the esteemed leader of the narcotics team at Anhyun Police Station. He commands respect from his subordinates and earns the trust of his superiors within the police force. Jae Kyung's exceptional track record in catching criminals leads to a special promotion to inspector. In a moment of recognition, Jae Kyung is presented with a badge signifying his appointment as a police inspector in the presence of his colleagues.

Ji Sung shared his thoughts, expressing his hope that viewers would understand Jang Jae Kyung's inner struggles and the underlying motivations behind his actions as he becomes embroiled in an unfolding incident. He emphasized the meticulous attention to detail shown by all the actors and staff during filming and encouraged viewers to take a keen interest in the drama.

