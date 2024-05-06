PHOTO: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR get snapped at Thug Life shooting spot; promo video to release soon?

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are currently locked in the shoot of their much-anticipated film Thug Life. With the film already being hyped up over their second collaboration, a new picture from the film’s sets only adds more to the excitement.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, we can see a new shooting spot picture of Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR together. Both of them are taking on a whole new look this time with many being reminiscent of Haasan’s look from the 1988 film Sathyaa.

Check out the set picture of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life

Silambarasan’s short stubble look from the film made people remember the actor’s old look from the movie, Kaalai. The shooting spot picture of Thug Life also featured actors like Abhirami, Nassar, and Vaiyapuri. Furthermore, there are also speculations that the makers of Kamal Haasan starrer are planning to release a promo video from the film today evening. Although, as of now, there hasn’t been any sort of official confirmation.

The current shoot of Thug Life featuring all the actors is also said to have Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi in the key roles. Besides that, initially, Dulquer Salmaan was supposed to play a pivotal character in the movie but due to scheduling issues, the actor had to opt out of the project and was replaced by Silambarasan TR.

Soon after DQ exited the project, actor Jayam Ravi who was also a part of the movie had to back out as well due to date issues. However, it is not known who has replaced the actor from his initial role.

About Thug Life

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is the upcoming Tamil action drama film co-written by the Vikram actor himself with director Mani Ratnam. The movie is said to feature the Haasan in a triple role with an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and many more playing key roles.

The cinema also marks the second collaboration of the actor with Mani Ratnam after their cult classic film Nayakan. Moreover, AR Rahman is composing the music for the movie which is also his third time crafting the tunes for a Kamal flick.

