EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi joins Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3 as filming begins

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are coming together for Jolly LLB 3 and has been bringing exclusive updates about the film. Just a few days ago, the duo shared that they had kicked off the filming.

Now, Pinkvilla brings you another update about this highly anticipated movie. Actress Huma Qureshi, who was seen opposite Akshay in Jolly LLB 2, has joined the cast of the third installment.

Huma Qureshi set to star alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Huma Qureshi, who portrayed the character of Pushpa Mishra in the 2017 film Jolly LLB 2, has now come on board for Jolly LLB 3. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, set to play the two Jollys, have already commenced shooting for the film in Rajasthan.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Huma Qureshi will be joining the cast of Jolly LLB 3. She is traveling to Ajmer today to begin filming for the project.”

Earlier, Akshay and Arshad took to Instagram and dropped a video to announce the beginning of the film. Arshad introduced himself as Jagdish Tyagi, while Akshay embodied his character, Jagdishwar Mishra. Saurabh Shukla was also featured in the video.

The caption read, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride!! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

More about Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3

Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed details about the premise of the film. A source disclosed, “Staying true to the franchise, it’s a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary System. It’s essentially a fight between the two Jollys – Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge.”

The source further added, “The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films. The film will essentially be shot in Mumbai and at real locations in Rajasthan.”

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and will hit the big screens in 2025.

