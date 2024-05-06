Barbara Corcoran Wants 4th Facelift For 85th Birthday

Barbara Corcoran, the vibrant personality from Shark Tank, is showing no signs of stopping. She is proving that age is no barrier to chasing dreams. Despite turning 75 she plans for a fourth facelift, aiming to celebrate her 85th birthday with a new look.

Yes, recently she shared her plans for not just one, not two, but a third facelift, with her sights set on a fourth by the time she hits 85. Let’s dive into her candid revelations and her unapologetic approach to aging.

Barbara Corcoran is not in the mood to slow down

Barbara Corcoran isn’t one to let age define her. In a recent interview, with PageSix, she revealed her plans for another facelift, showing her fearless attitude toward aging. Corcoran wants to have a fourth on her 85th birthday. When asked about her future procedures, Barbara’s response was candid, she said, “I’m open to whatever I can sign up for. I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt.”

Despite her success, Corcoran wanted all these changes because she wanted to be “a different woman.” She’s open about her desire to enhance her physical appearance, expressing her aspiration to be admired for her beauty as much as her achievements. Yes, Corcoran wants not just to be known for her wealth and business acumen, but also her physical appearance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Barbara Corcoran's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Her Wealth And Fortune

Barbara Corcoran’s stunning transformation after her 3 facelifts

In a recent TikTok video on May 12, the business mogul candidly discussed some of the procedures she’s undergone. From three facelifts to two eye surgeries and knee treatments, Barbara shares everything. While she has denied having any breast augmentation or a nose job. However, experts claimed her transformation and suggested possible factors that could have contributed to her rejuvenated appearance.

Life & Style had an exclusive chat with two plastic surgeons who shared insights on Barbara’s transformation. Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified plastic surgeon, praised Barbara’s appearance suspecting a recent facelift for her sculpted jawline and neck. He also observed the effects of Botox and Juvederm, enhancing her forehead, cheeks, and lips.

Similarly, Dr. Alexander Rivkin lauded Barbara’s refreshed appearance, suggesting she may have undergone procedures like a neck lift and facelift. He also highlighted her voluminized face, suggesting treatments like fat forehead, cheeks, and lips.

ALSO READ: Unveiling Secrets Behind Jane Fonda's Plastic Surgery Choices

Cocoran’s secret to a happy marriage

Despite her plans for cosmetic enhancements, Barbara’s heart remains devoted to her husband of 40 years, Bill Higgins. She shared a quirky secret to their successful marriage is that they sleep in separate bedrooms. This change allows them to maintain individuality within the relationship.

This unconventional arrangement came due to clashing cleaning habits, with Barbara being neat and Bill being messy. Despite their separate sleeping spaces they still cherish each other’s company. She considers herself lucky to have Bill who’s not just a good husband but also a great dad to their children. They have two kids together and Bill has four more from a previous relationship.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sheila Overcome Her Trauma and Open Up?