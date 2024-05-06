Post Animal, Triptii Dimri is finally getting all the attention she deserves from the audience and the critics. Not just in terms of performances, but the actress’ innate and eccentric sense of fashion is also much talked about. Displaying her ability to pull off any outfit,

Triptii was recently papped wearing a black corset and blue denims while promoting her upcoming movie, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Triptii Dimri’s black and black semi-formal OOTN:

The Bulbbul actress always makes quite a stylish mark with her fashion statements. The diva’s recent outfit featured a stylish black faux leather corset. The strapless corset also had an alluring neckline that added a layer of spiciness to its overall appeal.

The Laila Majnu actress’ statement-worthy top was further featured floral embellishments at the chest, making it the perfect party-ready outfit.

The Qala actress paired this top with blue denim jeans with a comfortably chic wide-legged silhouette. The high-waisted and ankle-length jeans had a free-flowing and baggy silhouette that was a total contrast to the top.

The diva wrapped up her stylish and semi-formal OOTD with matching black strappy sandals that went super well with the top.

Triptii Dimri’s accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle picks:

Triptii completed her chic outfit with minimalistic accessories to give it a Gen-Z appeal. This list included layered and simple silver droplet earrings and mini hoops with a sleek and matching silver bracelet. These choices subtly elevated the outfit. They go very well with the laid-back but stylish aesthetic.

Further, Dimri added an effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle to go with her stylish look. This sleek and straight look with a middle parting framed her face while adding a cool touch to the whole look.

Along with flaunting her curves and styling sense, she also flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle look with just a touch of eye shadow, black eyeliner, rouge blush, and pinkish-nude matte lipstick. What a great way to keep the minimalistic vibe going!

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s look? Would you like to wear something like this to a date? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

