Tom Brady Takes Hilarious Dig At Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce And Chiefs In Netflix Roast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the most talked about couples right now and on the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a three-peat when the NFL season kicks off. Not sure if this was expected in Tom Brady's Netflix special, but there is no way one skips their names when it has to be a conversation pertaining to the league. Let's have a look at what he said.

Tom Brady roasts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Chiefs during his Netflix special

Tom Brady, the seven time Super Bowl champion, who was roasted Sunday night in front of high profile celebrities, took advantage of the stage to show off his comic skills. Brady, who finally hung up his boots last year and is enjoying his retirement, went on to talk about the franchises he has faced in the past.

There was no way he wouldn't mention the Kansas City Chiefs, the team he faced in his last Super Bowl appearance in 2021 while he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a record extending 7th Super Bowl. And when you mention the Chiefs, you automatically get reminded of Taylor and Kelce's romance unless you're living under the rock.

Brady, who led the Buccaneers against the Chiefs winning 31-9 at Super Bowl LV said during the roast special on Netflix, The Roast of Tom Brady, “Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest? It helps when your fans are 14 year old girls.”

That was not it! He continued, “And in honor of Tay Tay, let's take a look of the Chiefs eras; terrible for 50 years, goo for five, shake it off.”

Taylor and Travis started dating back in September last year when the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker attended several games of the defending champions. She was even seen donning the Chiefs jersey and cheering for her three time Super Bowl champion boyfriend. The two even celebrated the Super Bowl win together surrounded by the cameras, sharing adorable kisses.

Tom Brady back with roast while Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce gear for Eras Tour & NFL season, respectively

Tom Brady is currently busy with a lot of off pitch activities before he returns to the NFL, not as a player but as a commentator after signing a record 10-year contract worth $375 million.

In contrast, Travis Kelce was seen attending the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race where he is a minority investor at the Alpine F1 racing team. Taylor Swift is gearing up to kick start the second leg of her record breaking Eras Tour slated to continue on May 9.

While they all go back to their hectic schedules, the three-hour long comedy show had to bring them all together in a comic way where the five time Super Bowl MVP, who spent 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots, was dragged himself on several moments. The Netflix special was filled with alot of humorous roasts which made several headlines.

