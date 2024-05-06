Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears finishes by securing top buzzworthy drama, actor rankings in final week

In its last week on air, tvN's Queen of Tears continued its reign at the top of buzzworthy dramas and actors, maintaining an unbroken eight-week streak at the coveted No. 1 position. Crafted by the acclaimed writer Park Ji Eun, known for hits like Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and The Producers, Queen of Tears delivered a miraculous, thrilling, and humorous tale of love. The series follows a married couple navigating a crisis, defying the odds to remain together.

Top buzzworthy dramas and their actors of the week

Since its debut two months ago, the acclaimed series has maintained its dominance atop Good Data Corporation's weekly rankings of the most buzzworthy TV dramas and cast members—an achievement that persisted until its final week on air.

Queen of Tears not only retained its position as the No. 1 most buzzworthy drama but also saw its lead stars reigning on the top of the list of most buzzworthy actors. Lead actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won secured the top two spots, with the entire cast claiming a total of five positions in this week's top 10 rankings.

Kim Soo Hyun secured the top spot, with Kim Ji Won following closely at No. 2. Park Sung Hoon claimed the fifth spot, while Lee Mi Sook and Lee Joo Bin rounded out the list at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively. Meanwhile, tvN's Lovely Runner maintained its strong presence at No. 2 on the drama list, with three of its stars occupying spots in the top six rankings. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon maintained their positions at No. 3 and No. 4, while Song Geon Hee ascended to No. 6.

MBC's Chief Detective 1958 retained its third position on this week's drama list, with its star Lee Je Hoon maintaining a strong presence at No. 7 on the actor list. Meanwhile, SBS' The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection remained steadfast at No. 4 on the drama list.

KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained firmly in the fifth spot on the drama list. Meanwhile, the leading lady Im Soo Hyang ascended to No. 9 on the actor list.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week

tvN’s Queen of Tears tvN’s Lovely Runner MBC’s Chief Detective 1958 SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered MBC’s Third Marriage MBN’s Missing Crown Prince JTBC’s Hide KBS2’s The Two Sisters

Top 10 actors that generated the most buzz this week

Kim Soo Hyun of Queen of Tears Kim Ji Won of Queen of Tears Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Park Sung Hoon of Queen of Tears Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner Lee Je Hoon of Chief Detective 1958 Lee Mi Sook of Queen of Tears Im Soo Hyang of Beauty and Mr. Romantic Lee Joo Bin of Queen of Tears

