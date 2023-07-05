8 Science-backed Home Remedies for Blackheads And Prevention Tips

Blackheads are a mild albeit stubborn type of acne that results from excess accumulation of sebum, skin debris, and dirt. They mostly appear on the face, chest, back, and shoulders, as these body parts produce more oil ( 1 ). Chin blackheads are pretty common too and thankfully, home remedies for blackheads can be a safe, effective, affordable way to get rid of them. In this article, we discuss what causes blackheads, how to get rid of them from the comfort of your home using simple ingredients, and some important preventive measures. Keep reading!

Common Causes of Blackheads

1. Change in Hormones

One of the major reasons for blackheads is hormonal imbalances that occur during puberty. When a child goes through puberty, a male hormone known as androgen gets secreted in larger quantities. This hormone makes your skin produce more sebum (oil produced in the skin). Sebum is responsible for protecting the skin against bacteria and keeping it hydrated. But when dead cells accumulate on the skin, the sebum cannot leave the skin pore and leaves residue on the skin, thereby leading to blackheads. In a nutshell, androgen hormonal imbalance during puberty can cause blackheads ( 1 ).

2. Irregular Formation of Keratin

Keratin is a naturally occurring protein that forms the outer layer of the skin. It is known to improve skin elasticity and provide hydration to the skin ( 2 ). Irregular keratin formation may cause many skin problems, including acne and blackheads ( 3 ).

3. Mental Stress

Stress can wreak havoc not only on your health but also on your skin. Being under constant stress can be detrimental to your health and lead to various problems ( 4 ). According to a study, stress may cause acne and also aggravate the problem ( 5 ).

4. Using the Wrong Cosmetic Products

The love for cosmetic products is evergreen, and many people love trying new products. But beware because changing cosmetic products too often or using highly comedogenic products can make your acne worse ( 6 ).

It is important to note that while a bacteria known as Propionibacterium acnes can trigger acne, it is mostly responsible for causing inflammatory acne and not blackheads ( 7 ).

Now that we know the various causes of blackheads, let's learn about some of the most effective home remedies for blackheads.

8 Most Effective Home Remedies for Blackheads

1. Exfoliate Your Skin

Exfoliation is a process to remove dead skin cells to get smoother and cleaner skin. There are mainly two types of exfoliation: chemical and mechanical. ( 8 ). Chemical exfoliants including glycolic acid and salicylic acid are known to prevent acne, post-acne pigmentation, and reduce inflammation ( 9 ), ( 10 ). So, exfoliate your skin once a week to treat facial acne.

2. Use Retinoids

Retinoids are a form of vitamin A used to treat blackheads and acne. Using retinoids topically can help you treat both inflammatory and non-inflammatory acne lesions ( 11 ), ( 12 ).

Caution: Do not use over-the-counter retinol products to treat acne and blackheads without consulting a dermatologist.

3. Steer Clear of Dairy Products

It's true that eating a wholesome diet is the key to maintaining skin health, and there is a strong connection between dietary habits and the occurrence of acne ( 13 ). According to a study, consuming dairy products can lead to acne in adults ( 14 ).

4. Use Tea Tree Oil and Aloe Vera Gel For Acne

A mask prepared with tea tree oil and aloe vera gel can help you treat acne.

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel

4 to 6 drops of tea tree oil

How to Prepare

Take an aloe leaf, and put it in an upright position to get rid of its yellow part. This yellow substance is known as aloin and can cause allergic reactions, so it's best avoided ( 15 ). After a while, cut the aloe leaf and scoop out its gel. Mix two teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel with a few drops of tea tree oil. Stir well to make a smooth paste and apply on affected areas. Rinse it off after 15 minutes with cool water.

Benefits

Aloe vera gel is a wholesome ingredient with a lot of skin benefits: it moisturizes the skin, protects the skin against harmful radiation, prevents skin inflammation, inhibits the growth of bacteria on the skin, and treats acne ( 15 ). According to a study, the various properties of aloe vera can effectively treat mild to moderate acne ( 16 ). Tea tree oil is a known oil used for the treatment of blackheads and acne spots. It exerts strong antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. All of these factors help in protecting the skin against bacteria and treating conditions like acne vulgaris and seborrheic dermatitis ( 17 ). As per a study, using tea tree oil can significantly improve the symptoms of mild to moderate acne ( 18 ). In a nutshell, this mask can prove to be a beneficial remedy for acne treatment.

5. Honey And Rose Oil Face Mask

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

Four drops of rose oil

How to Prepare

Gather all the ingredients and mix in a bowl to form a paste of smooth consistency. Rub it all over your face, neck, or affected areas, and allow the pack to sit for about 15 to 20 minutes. Then, rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Benefits

Honey can help inhibit the growth of various microbes that cause wound infections. Apart from that, it also stops the growth of Propionibacterium acnes, a major cause of acne. Honey for skin is also used to treat burns, eczema, and skin inflammation ( 19 ). Rose oil, on the other hand, exhibits strong antibacterial properties that protect the skin against Propionibacterium acnes, thereby fighting acne ( 20 ). Aloe vera gel, as mentioned above, provides moisturization to the skin and treats acne ( 15 ).

6. Apply Charcoal Powder And Bentonite Clay Face Pack

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 teaspoon bentonite clay

1 teaspoon charcoal powder

3 to 4 teaspoons of water

How to Prepare

Mix one teaspoon each of bentonite clay and charcoal powder in a bowl. Add four teaspoons of water to the mixture and form a smooth paste. Apply on your face and rinse the pack off after 15 minutes.

Benefits

Bentonite clay is a type of natural clay with a soft texture. It may help heal ulcers, skin lesions, and improve the symptoms of contact dermatitis ( 21 ). According to a study, using clay facial masks can help treat acne ( 22 ). So, if you are wondering about how to treat chin blackheads, the answer is 'use clay face packs.'

7. Use Green Tea as a Toner

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 green tea bag or 1 teaspoon of green tea leaves

Water

Tea tree oil (optional)

How to Prepare

Take a cup of water and add a teaspoon of green tea leaves or a tea bag to it. Allow it to brew for a few seconds. Let it cool down for some time, and strain it properly. Pour this into a bottle and add two drops of tea tree oil. Use it as a toner to treat deep chin blackheads.

Benefits

Green tea contains polyphenols that exert potent anti-inflammatory properties and can help treat various skin disorders ( 23 ), ( 24 ). According to a study, topical application of green tea extract can help treat acne without causing any adverse side effects ( 25 ). Tea tree oil also helps deal with acne problems ( 18 ).

8. Try Calendula Flowers

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 teaspoon calendula powder

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

How to Prepare

Mix both ingredients well to make a smooth paste and apply to your face. Wash it off after 25 minutes.

Benefits

Calendula oil may protect the skin against harmful UV rays and its antioxidant properties prevent skin photoaging ( 26 ). According to a study, medicinal plants like Calendula officinalis may help treat acne ( 27 ).

These were some of the best tips on how to treat chin blackheads. But, as it's said, prevention is better than cure, there are a few precautionary measures you can take to avoid blackheads on the chin and nose.

Easy Tips on How to Prevent Blackheads

1. Use Non-comedogenic Cosmetic Products

Comedogenic products are those that are more likely to clog pores and cause acne and blemishes. Using non-comedogenic products can help prevent the occurrence of acne ( 28 ). So, steering clear of comedogenic products can help you keep your skin healthy and acne-free.

2. Cleanse Your Skin Thoroughly

Cleansing has been an important part of the skincare regimen for ages. When done with the right products, it helps remove dirt and grime from the face, thereby leading to healthier and smoother skin. Talking about oily skin, cleansing can be very helpful as it helps remove excess oil and grime from the skin without making it dry. Make sure to use a gentle, non comedogenic, non-acnegenic, and non-irritating cleanser when dealing with acne-prone skin ( 29 ). According to a study, acne cleansers can help treat acne by reducing both inflammatory and non-inflammatory acne lesion counts ( 30 ).

3. Use Scrubs Regularly

Exfoliation is the key to maintaining skin health. Using herbal exfoliants detoxifies the skin, delays the signs of aging, and improves skin tone ( 31 ). It is important to cleanse and exfoliate your skin regularly to remove sebum and get smooth skin. One can use natural facial scrubs to exfoliate skin and prevent acne ( 32 ). According to a study, using an apricot scrub has soothing effects on the skin and prevents acne by wiping dead cells off the skin without irritating the skin ( 33 ). Moreover, face scrubs made with natural ingredients like tulsi extract, poppy seeds, aloe vera gel, almond oil, and neem extract are known to exhibit anti-aging, antiseptic, humectant, and antioxidant properties. A natural face scrub can help get smooth and glowing skin ( 34 ).

4. Keep the Skin Moisturized

The next tip for how to treat chin blackheads is to keep your skin moisturized. Moisturizers come with an array of skincare benefits: they might help in treating dermatitis, prevent skin inflammation, treat dry skin, and improve skin hydration ( 35 ). People dealing with acne should include daily skin care practices like cleansing and moisturizing to soothe the skin and prevent acne ( 36 ). The humectant and emollient are helpful not only in alleviating skin dryness but also preventing and treating acne ( 37 ).

Conclusion

Blackheads are quite common and can be frustrating. The next time you have the urge to pop your blackheads, try the above-mentioned home remedies for blackheads. Following the right skincare regimen, choosing dermatologically tested products for acne, and using DIY remedies can help you remove blackheads on the chin effectively. However, you need to be patient while following the process as getting rid of blackheads may take time. Follow a healthy skincare regimen religiously and say goodbye to blackheads.