How do I stop my face from being so oily?

Battling perpetually oily skin and a shiny T-zone can be quite a daunting task. While we all love the instant glam that a highlighter adds, if you’re the one who is constantly struggling with that annoying oily sheen persistently, worry not, for we have some valuable pearls of wisdom. Dealing with an oily skin type, might feel like an ongoing and constant ordeal, but the right type of skincare products can be your reliable ally in achieving that well balanced skin. The key in choosing the right skincare products, lies in

its ability to bring harmony to your oil-prone skin. Controlling excessive oil production, and preventing your face from turning into an impromptu frying pan, is nothing short of a delicate balance. Removing dirt and excess grease also means saying goodbye to those stubborn, pesky zits (good riddance indeed).

At Jovees Herbals, we offer a wide range of herbal skincare products crafted with premium quality natural ingredients combined with scientific expertise and technology, to suit even the most difficult skin type. Whether you need a refreshing face wash , a lightweight sunscreen or a rejuvenating moisturizer, we’ve got you covered. For now, let’s explore some of the best skincare options tailored to suit your oily skin type. The best face wash for oily skin Opting for a good herbal face wash can completely transform your skincare routine by addressing your greasy situation effectively. A well-formulated herbal face wash can help eliminate all the excess oil from your skin while preserving the essential moisture, resulting in a harmonious relationship between

sebum and your skin. While other face washes may effectively remove excess sebum and dirt from your skin, they neglect to leech the impurities that obstruct your pores. These blocked pores create a favorable environment for bacteria, leading to a host of skin infections and acne breakouts. Try our Jovees Tea Tree Oil control face wash. Infused with the potency of some finest botanical treasures, this herbal face wash , lives up to all your greasy skin expectations. Containing antibacterial and astringent attributes of Lemon, in unison with the purifying and mattifying benefits of Tea Tree extract, this herbal face wash stands out as an excellent choice for removing excess dirt, extracting impurities, and controlling oil production. The inclusion of Vitamin E enhances your skin’s appearance, leaving it feeling silky, elastic, and oh-so-radiant. Here are some tips, that can help you pick the right herbal face wash , for oily skin.

Use a gentle herbal face wash.

Avoid alcohol based face washes.

Use a cleanser that soothes irritated skin.

The best sunscreen for oily skin

Dealing with the intense summer heat and humidity is a challenge for everyone. While protecting our skin is non-negotiable, if you have oily skin type, you’ll encounter the additional task of managing excess sebum levels in the scorching sun. While we can’t change the weather, you now have the power to protect your skin and control your sebum levels with the same magical elixir. Jovees Herbals Sunscreen Serum with SPF 65 and Jovees Herbals Sunscreen Serum with SPF 35, are the best sunscreen options to rescue your oily skin. These advanced, lightweight, gel based serums, are infused with super potent plant extracts that not only give you broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, they also prevent premature ageing and help lighten pigmentation and blemishes, all while not adding to your oily skin woes. These serums are easily absorbed into your skin, creating a protective barrier against sun damage, without clogging up your pores. Here are some tips, that can help you pick the right herbal sunscreen , for oily skin.

Opt for lightweight gels instead of oil-based creams.

Look for a mattifying sunscreen.

It should be non-comedogenic.

The best moisturizer for oily skin

Although it might seem counterintuitive to slather on an additional layer of moisturizer to your already oily skin, did you know, that maintaining proper skin hydration can help regulate excessive sebum production and minimize breakouts. Oh yes! When your skin lacks essential moisture, it tends to compensate by overproducing sebum, which can eventually lead to blocked pores, resulting in acne and other skin issues like blackheads and whiteheads. By using a good quality herbal moisturizer, you can provide instant hydration to your skin without adding to the issue. Using a good herbal moisturizer will only help, leave your skin looking revitalized, healthy, and glowing. Jovees Aloe Vera Moisturizing Lotion, is just the answer to all your oily skin worries. Made using nature’s

finest herbs, such as Aloe vera extract, Peach extract, Sandalwood extract and Date extract, this moisturizing lotion is a light weight, non-comedogenic, hydrating gel. Infused with the goodness of pure Aloe Vera extract, this is the best moisturizing lotion to heal and repair, irritated and aggravated skin. Apart from revitalizing and repairing your skin, this herbal moisturizing lotion is also known to fight premature signs of ageing and regenerate skin cells.

Here are some tips, that can help you pick the right herbal moisturizing lotion , for oily skin.