Skincare Routine for Dry Skin to Boost Hydration

Different skin types need different kinds of skincare regimens. Every skin type comes with challenges, and to tackle the issues, following corrective measures is important. Dry skin is a skin condition that many people face and it causes scaliness, roughness, and itchiness on the skin. But does having dry skin mean you can never have smooth skin? Of course not! You can smoothen your skin easily by following a proper skincare routine for dry skin. This article includes a proper guide to taking care of dry skin and getting a flawless look. Keep reading to know more!

What Causes Dry Skin And How to Follow the Right Skincare Routine for Dry Skin?

Meaning And Causes of Dry Skin

Dry skin, medically known as xeroderma, is a skin condition that changes your skin texture from soft to rough. Some people naturally have dry skin, but others get it over a period of time after their skin is exposed to harsh chemicals, or due to health problems and medications ( 1 ).

Dry skin manifests in different ways in different people. The signs and symptoms of dry skin include:

Skin tightness

Rough skin

Itchiness

Flaky skin

Peeling

Cracked skin that may bleed

Fine lines

Dry skin has less elasticity and feels dehydrated all the time, the reason being it does not get enough moisture to keep itself nourished and moisturized.

From hormonal problems to skin-inflammatory disorders, there are plenty of causes of dry skin, as mentioned below ( 1 ):

Inflammatory conditions, including atopic dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, psoriasis, etc.

Bacterial infections

Fungal infections

Diabetes

Thyroid problems

HIV

Hepatitis B

Pregnancy

Menopause

Dehydration

Nutritional deficiencies

Side effects of medication

Alcohol abuse

Drug abuse

Washing skin too frequently

Hematologic disorders (disorders of the blood, such as anemia, blood clots, and lymphoma)

These were some of the leading causes of dry skin. Now, let us dive deeper into the skincare routine steps for dry skin.

Best Skincare Routine for Dry Skin That's Easy to Follow

Dry skin is known for producing lesser natural oils as compared to other skin types, and this is why it turns itchy, rough, and scaly.

Skincare routine for dry skin should include investing in hydrating formulas to boost skin moisturization and improve the symptoms of dryness. You should follow a skincare regimen two times a day: once in the morning, and then at night. A dry skincare routine involves using products both in the morning and at night time. Keep reading to know more!

Morning Face Care Routine for Dry Skin: 4 Steps to Follow

Step 1: Cleanse Your Skin Thoroughly

Irrespective of the skin type you have, cleansing is an important step in the skincare regimen that must not be missed. Cleansers help the skin in plenty of ways: they get rid of dead cells, remove impurities from the skin, and boost skin moisturization ( 2 ). A great skincare regimen includes choosing products that suit your skin type. Go for a hydrating cleanser that removes dirt, and sebum, while retaining water in the skin. Also, try to use a cleanser that protects your skin barrier. Use a cleanser that contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and aloe vera — these ingredients lock moisture into the skin and keep the skin hydrated ( 3 ), ( 4 ), ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

Step 2: Use a Face Serum

The next step in the dry skin care routine is to use a face serum. Face serums can provide various benefits to your skin: they can help hydrate, nourish, and protect your skin from environmental stressors. When used alongside face cleansers and moisturizers, they can help treat the symptoms of photoaging, diminish fine lines, treat dryness, and add radiance to the skin ( 7 ). As hydration is the key to solving dry skin problems, look for face serums that are enriched with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and green tea — all of these have hydrating effects on the skin ( 8 ), ( 9 ).

Step 3: Moisturize Your Skin

This goes without saying that a moisturizer is highly crucial to combat the problems of dry skin. Moisturizers improve skin barrier function, soothe the skin, protect skin from friction, and prevent moisture loss in the skin ( 10 ). So, the next step in the morning face routine for dry skin is to apply moisturizer liberally all over your skin. Do not delay applying moisturizing after cleansing your face. Dehydration can make your skin dry — the best thing to solve this problem, besides drinking plenty of water and hydrating fluids, is to look for ingredients that can provide instant hydration to your skin. Such ingredients include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides, so take advantage of these ingredients to fight dryness ( 3 ), ( 11 ), ( 12 ).

Step 4: Use a Sunscreen with High SPF

When you step out in the sun, your skin gets exposed to harmful UV rays that induce photoaging and impacts the overall health of the skin ( 13 ), ( 14 ). Sunscreens help protect your skin from the damage caused by UV rays, keeping your skin glowing ( 15 ), ( 16 ). UV rays can lead to fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation, and dull skin. Therefore the very next important step in the skincare regimen for dry skin is to apply sunscreen. Go for sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and don't forget to wear sunglasses and a hat when you go out under the sun.

This is the morning skincare routine for dry skin that you should follow by heart to nourish your skin. Now, take a look at the night skincare routine for dry skin.

Night Skincare Regimen for Dry Skin: 6 Steps to Follow

1. Use an Oil-based Cleanser

Take off your makeup and residual sunscreen before you go to bed using a cleansing oil or an oil-based cleanser ( 17 ).

2. Wash Your Face

When we are out all day long, our skin gets exposed to sun rays and various pollutants. This causes lots of dirt, grime, oil, and pollutant particles to build up on the skin. Take a mild cleanser (non-oil-based) and use it to wash your face.

3. Go for Exfoliation

Exfoliation is a skincare routine step that needn't be done every day. You can scrub your skin one or two times a week because overdoing this step can make your skin even drier. You can use homemade scrubs prepared with the goodness of cucumber, papaya, green tea, or tomato on your face once or twice a week to eliminate dead skin cells and get rejuvenated skin ( 18 ).

4. Use a Hydrating Facial Mist

Facial mists are specifically designed to provide ultimate hydration and moisturization to your face. They penetrate deeper into the skin, keeping your skin soft and supple ( 19 ). You can also use a facial mist to help other skincare products absorb better. However, steer clear of astringents, unless you have extremely oily or acne-prone skin, as they can strip your skin of natural oils, making your skin dry ( 20 ).

5. Use a Night Serum

Serums have hydrating effects on the skin and may play a beneficial role in dealing with pigmentation and redness ( 21 ).

We know facing the problems of dry, itchy skin can be difficult for anyone. But with this skincare routine for dry skin, you can get smooth and soft skin. But if the problem of dry skin doesn't go away, don't shy away from seeing a dermatologist as your symptoms may be because of some underlying medical condition.

You can also take the help of home remedies to treat dryness. Let's take a look at the best DIY recipes for dry skin.

Best Home Remedies for Dry Skin

1. Virgin Coconut Oil And Aloe Vera

Ingredients to Be Used:

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of virgin coconut oil

How to Prepare

Mix freshly extracted aloe vera gel with virgin coconut oil. Use your fingertips to massage this on your face. Wash it with plain water after 20 minutes.

Why This Works

Virgin coconut oil soothes the skin and keeps it hydrated, all thanks to its emollient and lubricating effects on the skin ( 22 ). Aloe vera gel has moisturizing properties that may help soothe dry skin.

2. Honey And Jojoba Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of jojoba oil

How to Prepare

Mix honey with jojoba oil and apply the resultant balm evenly onto your skin. Wash it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

Why This Works

If you want to smoothen your skin, then jojoba oil can be a wonder oil for you. It treats flakiness of skin and decreases the skin irritation caused by dry skin ( 23 ). Honey keeps your skin soft and supple with its humectant and emollient properties (24).

3. Milk And Honey

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of milk

How to Prepare

Mix the two ingredients together and use a cotton pad to apply it all over your face and neck. Wash it with cold water after 20 minutes.

Why This Works

Milk improves skin barrier function and prevents the symptoms of dry skin ( 25 ). When you mix honey with milk, it can work as an amazing combination to eliminate dry skin problems.

4. Almond Oil And Argan Oil

Ingredients to Be Used:

1 teaspoon of almond oil

1 teaspoon of argan oil

How to Prepare

Blend both oils and dab them onto your face using a cotton swab or your fingers. Wash your face after 30 to 40 minutes using cold water.

Why This Works

Owing to almond oil's emollient properties, it helps soothe the skin and keep it hydrated ( 26 ). Argan oil soothes dry and irritated skin ( 27 ).

Conclusion

Follow the effective skincare routine for dry skin as discussed to bid farewell to dry skin problems. Use hydrating cleansers, mists, serums, and face packs to provide water content to your skin and revitalize it. Protect your skin from UV damage by applying sunscreen whenever you step out in the sun. In addition, stay hydrated and eat hydrating and nutrient-dense foods to provide nourishment to your skin.

