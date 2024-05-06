What Role Did Bernard Hill Play In Lord Of The Rings? Character Explored As Veteran Actor Passes Away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Bernard Hill, known for his roles in movies like Lord of the Rings and Titanic, dies at the age of 79. On Sunday, Hill's agent informed his fans of the unfortunate news. Soon after the news was known to the world, tributes began pouring in for the legendary actor. Boys from the Blackstuff actor’s acting career ran for over 50 years on screen and stage. Moreover, the actor received multiple nominations and awards for his performances throughout his years of acting.

Exploring Bernard Hill’s character in Lord of the Rings

Bernard Hill’s performance in Lord of the Rings is one of the most recognized works of the actor’s career. The 79-year-old actor portrayed the character of Theoden, who, in his first appearances, was despised by the fans of the film. The character was the shell of a man who was trapped by the poison of the evil wizard.

Theoden was the only child of King Thengel and hence became the King of Rohan after his father's death. The King lived with his sister, Theodwyn. After Theoden's sister and her husband died in the film, Hill's character adopted his sister's children as his own. Theoden also has a child of his own, whose mother dies at the time of childbirth.

As the story of the trilogy progressed, Hill’s character got a progressive character arch, which in the end made him a fans’ favorite.

Speaking of his character, the British actor said in an interview, “I loved every minute of every day that I was on Lord of the Rings.”

Tributes pour in for Bernard Hill

As the gifted actor passed away on Sunday morning, his fans and well-wishers pour in their condolences over social media platforms. Alan Bleasdale, the writer of Boys from the Blackstuff, shared, "It was an astonishing, mesmeric performance - Bernard gave everything to that and you can see it in all the scenes. He became Yosser Hughes."

He further added, "I was desperate to work with him. Everything he did - his whole procedure for working, the manner in which he worked and his performance—was everything that you could ever wish for.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama, paid tribute to the actor by sharing, "Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent. From Boys from the Blackstuff to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honored to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."

Bernard Hill is survived by his fiance and his son.

