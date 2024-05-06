Travis Kelce Attends Kentucky Derby Without Taylor Swift; Ends Up Winning Bet

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end has been seen with his girlfriend Taylor Swift on multiple occasions since they started dating last summer. The couple have been enjoying their leisure time with each other after the celebrating Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. But in the latest turn of events, the 3-time Super Bowl winner Kelce was seen vibing without the pop icon at the Kentucky Derby.

Kelce at the Kentucky Derby

The Chiefs’ tight end went to the first leg of the American Triple Crown Series. He was not accompanied by Taylor Swift who recently released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fans claimed that Kelce looked like a mob boss in his white pinstripe suit which he paired with a fedora.

To make the event a bit more remarkable for himself, Kelce made a bet on a horse for the 150th running. It seems like Kelce is on a dream run as the 2023 Super Bowl Champion won the bet too. The Kentucky Derby posted a video of Kelce on their Instagram Handle with the text "When you show up to the Kentucky Derby and your first bet hits".

Taylor Swift’s Absence

Swift and Kelce had attended the Mahomes Foundation’s charity event last weekend in Las Vegas. The couple went on a double date with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. But since then, both of them have been dicey about future events. Although Kelce made it to the Kentucky Derby, Swift was nowhere to be seen.

The 14-time Grammy winner is set to resume her Eras Tour and is scheduled to perform in Europe on May 9. Kelce will be returning to the Chiefs’ squad as they prepare themselves to complete the first-ever 3-Peat in the History of the NFL.