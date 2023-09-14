Stretch Marks on the Shoulders: Causes And Solutions Revealed

Stretch marks on shoulders are common and do not pose any serious health concerns. However, they may lead to cosmetic issues and hamper self-confidence in certain people. One may acquire these marks during pregnancy, carrying out intense workouts or quick weight gain as stretch marks are signs of rapid muscular growth or fat accumulation. Although stretch marks are not completely treatable, there are ways to prevent and fade the marks to a certain extent.

Therefore, we have attempted to curate a well-researched article to help people cope with this, common dermatological concern that can affect individuals of all ages, genders, and body types. Let us explore the various factors responsible for the development of stretch marks, their effective treatment plans, preventative measures, and self-care tips.

Why Do You Get Stretch Marks on the Shoulders?

Stretch marks, also known as striae, are distinctive lines or streaks on the skin. These form when the layer called debris, found between your skin’s epidermis (outermost layer) and the subcutaneous tissue (middle layer) gets stretched and ripped (1) . This happens due to a rapid increase or decrease in muscle or fat mass or due to the connection of endogenous or exogenous corticosteroids. The various factors that have been scientifically proven to be responsible for stretch marks include a history of stretch marks in the bloodline, hormonal surge, physical stretch, and alterations in the dermal collagen and elastic tissue structures (1) .

On the shoulders, usually stretch marks appear as a result of excessive and intensive exercises intended to grow muscle mass around the chest, biceps, and triceps. It may also be caused by rapid growth and bodily changes, genetics, elastin fiber rigidity and tear, and puberty. In these cases, the skin fibers get excessively stretched in order to accommodate the additional mass resulting in damaged tissues. This when persists leads to ripping and thus forming stretch marks (2) . During the initial stages, stretch marks look like red or purple streaks due to the blood vessels underneath the skin. This when turns older turns into white stretch marks. These factors may also vary with respect to gender, i.e. in men due to higher levels of testosterone, the stretch marks on shoulders occur often due to bodybuilding and muscular gain while in women it occurs due to excessive fat accumulation.

How to Get Rid of Stretch Marks on the Shoulders

Stretch marks on the shoulders may be very noticeable which may affect one’s self-image. However, there are ways to fade them over time. These remedies may include topical, cosmetic, and laser-based treatments such as

Topical Treatments: These treatments are applied on the skin surfaces Emollients: Topical creams suggested by dermatologists and certain skin-friendly oils such as coconut oil act as emollients and moisturizers, thus offering hydration to the skin. Hydration allows faster skin healing, which is why noticeable results may be observed if applied to stretch marks (2) .

Topical creams suggested by dermatologists and certain skin-friendly oils such as coconut oil act as emollients and moisturizers, thus offering hydration to the skin. Hydration allows faster skin healing, which is why noticeable results may be observed if applied to stretch marks . Retinol: There have been studies showing that topical application of 0.05% tretinoin (a derivative of retinol) cream reduces the appearance of early stretch marks. This is because retinol has skin exfoliating and cell proliferating effects on the skin (2) .

There have been studies showing that topical application of 0.05% tretinoin (a derivative of retinol) cream reduces the appearance of early stretch marks. This is because retinol has skin exfoliating and cell proliferating effects on the skin . Acid peels: Topical acid peels such as glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acids, etc. can be used for the treatment of stretch marks due to their exfoliating effects on the skin (2) . Cosmetic Treatments: These treatments include invasive procedures aimed at addressing various skin concerns which are performed by specially trained skin aestheticians. Some cosmetic treatments that can be used to improve the appearance of stretch marks are: Microdermabrasion: It is a non-surgical procedure that is minimally invasive to the uppermost layer of the skin (epidermis). It is used to even out the skin surfaces by removing the top layer of the epidermis which activates skin renewal mechanisms of the skin (3)

It is a non-surgical procedure that is minimally invasive to the uppermost layer of the skin (epidermis). It is used to even out the skin surfaces by removing the top layer of the epidermis which activates skin renewal mechanisms of the skin Micro-needling: It is also a minimally invasive technique that employs miniature needles puncturing the outer layer of skin to deliver skin-beneficial nutrients directly to the tissues to be absorbed rapidly and efficiently. This procedure is called collagen injection therapy when the needles deliver collagen to the targetted skin surface (4) . This increases skin elastin and cell turnover, thus generating newer cells in those areas that cover up the scars.

It is also a minimally invasive technique that employs miniature needles puncturing the outer layer of skin to deliver skin-beneficial nutrients directly to the tissues to be absorbed rapidly and efficiently. This procedure is called collagen injection therapy when the needles deliver collagen to the targetted skin surface . This increases skin elastin and cell turnover, thus generating newer cells in those areas that cover up the scars. Radiofrequency Ablation: This procedure uses a similar mechanism of action as microdermabrasion where the topmost layer of the skin is scarred to generate skin renewal mechanisms. Here continuous electrical stimulation is used to heat up the targetted areas which causes scarring (5) . Laser Treatment: This clinical procedure, performed by a trained health care provider helps to enhance skin appearance. The mechanism of action of laser therapies is that they vaporize the outermost layer of the skin using high-intensity light beams or lasers. This leads to the activation of wound healing pathway of the skin cells thus helping to produce new collagen fibers. This procedure is therefore very effective in removing scars related to acne, birthmarks, accidents, and aging-related issues like wrinkles, pigmentations, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and stretch marks. There are three main types of laser-based treatments such as CO2 laser resurfacing, Erbium laser resurfacing, and Fractional laser resurfacing (6) .

Emollients: Topical creams suggested by dermatologists and certain skin-friendly oils such as coconut oil act as emollients and moisturizers, thus offering hydration to the skin. Hydration allows faster skin healing, which is why noticeable results may be observed if applied to stretch marks (2) .

Topical creams suggested by dermatologists and certain skin-friendly oils such as coconut oil act as emollients and moisturizers, thus offering hydration to the skin. Hydration allows faster skin healing, which is why noticeable results may be observed if applied to stretch marks . Retinol: There have been studies showing that topical application of 0.05% tretinoin (a derivative of retinol) cream reduces the appearance of early stretch marks. This is because retinol has skin exfoliating and cell proliferating effects on the skin (2) .

There have been studies showing that topical application of 0.05% tretinoin (a derivative of retinol) cream reduces the appearance of early stretch marks. This is because retinol has skin exfoliating and cell proliferating effects on the skin . Acid peels: Topical acid peels such as glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acids, etc. can be used for the treatment of stretch marks due to their exfoliating effects on the skin (2) .

Microdermabrasion: It is a non-surgical procedure that is minimally invasive to the uppermost layer of the skin (epidermis). It is used to even out the skin surfaces by removing the top layer of the epidermis which activates skin renewal mechanisms of the skin (3)

It is a non-surgical procedure that is minimally invasive to the uppermost layer of the skin (epidermis). It is used to even out the skin surfaces by removing the top layer of the epidermis which activates skin renewal mechanisms of the skin Micro-needling: It is also a minimally invasive technique that employs miniature needles puncturing the outer layer of skin to deliver skin-beneficial nutrients directly to the tissues to be absorbed rapidly and efficiently. This procedure is called collagen injection therapy when the needles deliver collagen to the targetted skin surface (4) . This increases skin elastin and cell turnover, thus generating newer cells in those areas that cover up the scars.

It is also a minimally invasive technique that employs miniature needles puncturing the outer layer of skin to deliver skin-beneficial nutrients directly to the tissues to be absorbed rapidly and efficiently. This procedure is called collagen injection therapy when the needles deliver collagen to the targetted skin surface . This increases skin elastin and cell turnover, thus generating newer cells in those areas that cover up the scars. Radiofrequency Ablation: This procedure uses a similar mechanism of action as microdermabrasion where the topmost layer of the skin is scarred to generate skin renewal mechanisms. Here continuous electrical stimulation is used to heat up the targetted areas which causes scarring (5) .

What Are Some Easy Ways to Prevent Stretch Marks on the Shoulders?

Preventing stretch marks on the shoulders can be challenging, but there are several easy ways to reduce their likelihood or minimize their severity:

Advertisement

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain skin elasticity. Since dry skin is less flexible, it is more prone to stretch marks, therefore, proper hydration keeps the skin more supple and less prone to developing stretch marks. Moisturize Regularly: Applying a moisturizer to your shoulders can help keep the skin hydrated and flexible. Choose a moisturizer with ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter, or hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration. Maintain a Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamins and nutrients, particularly those that support skin health, can be beneficial. Include foods with vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, and collagen-building proteins in your diet that will not only prevent skin damage but also initiate a rapid cellular repairing process. Exercise Regularly: Regular physical activity can help keep your skin healthy and improve circulation. It may also help you manage weight gain and maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of stretch marks. Avoid Rapid Weight Fluctuations: Gradual and controlled changes in body weight are less likely to cause stretch marks than rapid weight loss or gain. Aim for a balanced approach to weight management. Wear Sunscreen: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen to your shoulders when exposed to the sun. Sun damage can affect skin elasticity and contribute to the development of stretch marks. Practice Proper Weightlifting Techniques: If you engage in weightlifting or resistance training, ensure you are using proper techniques and not lifting heavy weights for your current level of strength. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can have a negative impact on skin health. Engage in stress-reducing activities like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

How to Hide Stretch Marks on the Shoulders?

To hide stretch marks on shoulders, one may resort to temporary solutions. These solutions may not permanently fade the stretch marks but offer one-time solutions to make these marks less noticeable. These include:

Apply Self-tanning Sprays: By applying a self-tanning product evenly over the shoulders, you can create a more consistent skin tone, making the stretch marks less noticeable as these products temporarily darken the skin's surface.

By applying a self-tanning product evenly over the shoulders, you can create a more consistent skin tone, making the stretch marks less noticeable as these products temporarily darken the skin's surface. Use Body Makeup : Take a concealer that matches your skin tone, apply a small amount of concealer directly onto the stretch marks, and gently blend it in using your fingertips or a makeup brush. Set this using translucent powder for it to stay on throughout the day.

Take a concealer that matches your skin tone, apply a small amount of concealer directly onto the stretch marks, and gently blend it in using your fingertips or a makeup brush. Set this using translucent powder for it to stay on throughout the day. Wear T-shirts or Tops With Sleeves: One of the simplest ways to conceal shoulder stretch marks is to choose clothing that covers the affected area. Wearing T-shirts, blouses, or tops with sleeves can provide coverage while allowing you to remain comfortable and stylish.

Conclusion

Stretch marks on the shoulders are a very common skin abnormality that does not have any negative health implications. It is ideal to learn to embrace your flaws and accept your imperfections. However, it is very normal to be mentally affected by irregular striations around the shoulders which occurs due to various reasons. One may undertake certain measures which can be temporary such as applying tanning lotions and sprays, makeup, or wearing t-shirts with sleeves, or permanent such as cosmetic treatments and laser-based treatments. These may improve the skin's appearance, however, the stretch marks may not completely fade. If you observe early signs of stretch marks or wish to prevent their formation, you may follow certain steps like regular moisturization, a better diet, balanced workout routines, etc. Therefore by managing excessive muscular or fat accumulation and keeping the skin elastic and hydrated, one may prevent stretch marks on shoulders or any other parts of the body.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 14 Best Stretch Mark Creams to Improve Your Skin’s Appearance