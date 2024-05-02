5 Reasons Why Dallas Mavericks Can Win NBA Title This Season

Dallas Mavericks have been the sleeping giants of the NBA. The team that surprised everyone by winning the NBA championship in 2011 has been underwhelming ever since. However, the Mavericks have put the league on notice this season by doing some fantastic trades and building a team for Luka Doncic to dictate with.

We will be talking about 5 reasons why the Dallas Mavericks can win the NBA title this season.

5. Role Players Dominance

The problem with the Dallas Mavericks over the years has been scorers from the bench. Even when the Mavs had a settled starting 5, they didn’t get enough support from the role players around them. The likes of Dereck Lively II, Josh Green, and Tim Hardway have given them vital points from the bench. These guys used to be starters, but the Mavs' brilliant trading means they added Irving and Gafford to the playing 5 and increased their depth to compete for the title.

Dante Exum and other role plays have been important. Before sustaining an injury, Exum was having a great season. He was averaging 2.8 assists and 9.2 points per game. He is back from injury now and is looking to add valuable offense to the team.

4. Phenomenal 3-Point Shooting

The NBA has evolved in the last decade and 3-point shooting plays a massive role in any team’s success. A few players' improved shooting is one factor in Maverick’s success this season. Three players on the team—Josh Green, Kyrie Irving, and Dante Exum—shoot more than 40% from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic, Jaden Hardy, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are three other Mavericks who are making more than 35% of their 3-point tries.

3. Overloaded With Offensive Talent

In earlier seasons, the Mavericks relied heavily on Luka Doncic and if Luka had a bad day, the whole team crumbled. This season with the arrival of PJ Washington, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford, the team’s offensive output has increased a lot and that shows on the court. Even before Gafford arrived, the team was going all guns blazing with Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic forming a formidable trio for the opposition to deal with.

2. The Defense Looks Much Better

Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, two newcomers, deserve some of the credit for the improvement. Gafford has been an essential member of the Dallas team ever since he arrived. Since then, he has averaged a double-double with 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, leading the team in blocks per game.

Regarding Washington, he is an internal threat. He can use his deft hands to force opponents into difficult shots or defend the post. Dereck Lively II, a rookie, has also strengthened the team's defense. When he is on the court, the Mavs perform better defensively. He doesn't hesitate to fight to protect his team.

1. Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving, the Top Duo in the NBA

Doncic leads the NBA with 34.3 points per game and Irving plays the role of the second-best scorer with 25.6 points per game. Now, combine his production with Doncic, and Dallas has a scary duo. If both the players can keep performing at this level, the chances of winning the title get higher for the Dallas Mavericks.

