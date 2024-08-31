7 underrated Jung Kyung Ho K-dramas to watch: From Prison Playbook to Missing 9 and more

Jung Kyung Ho cuts the cake on August 31. He is a popular K-drama actor who has been in the industry since 2004. Best known for his roles in the Hospital Playlist series and Crash Course in Romance, the actor has also starred in several underrated projects like Prison Playbook, Missing 9 and I'm Sorry, I Love You. Here is 7 Jung Kyung Ho dramas which are a must-watch.

Prison Playbook

Prison Playbook is a hit series by Hospital Playlist and Reply series director Shin Won Ho starring Kim Hae Soo and Jung Kyung Ho. While the drama is not very underrated, it somewhat hides beneath the shadow of the Hospital Playlist. The drama tells the story of a star baseball player who is sent to prison for using excessive force while chasing a man trying to assault his sister sexually. Jung Kyung Ho plays the baseball player's friend who is a prison guard.

Missing 9

Ra Bong Hee is the sole survivor of a plane crash. The rest of the eight passengers all belonged to the entertainment industry and the 9 together were stranded on an uninhabited island. The drama focuses on what went on on the island and what happened to the other 8 passengers. Jung Kyung Ho, Baek Jin Hee, Choi Tae Joon, EXO's Chanyeol and more take on the main roles in the drama.

Life on Mars

The 2018 action comedy stars Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, Go A Sung, Oh Dae Hwan and Noh Jong Hyun. The drama is a remake of the 2006 British television series. It tells the story of a detective who finds himself back in 1988 where he is an officer in a small police station. The detective needs to solve the case to go back to his timeline.

When the devil Calls Your Name

When the Devil Calls Your Name is adapted from Faust by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. It is the story of a successful musician who sold his soul to the devil in exchange for fame. As his contract nears its end, he must find someone else to take his place. The series blends fantasy and drama and delves into themes of morality. It shows the cost of selling one's soul in order to achieve certain things in life.

One More Happy Ending

2016 K-drama that follows four former girl group members as they navigate love, life, and second chances in their 30s. The series blends romance, comedy, and heartwarming moments, exploring the ups and downs of finding happiness again. Jang Na Ra, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Da In, Kwon Yul, Yoo In Na and Seo In Young take on the main roles in the drama.

I'm Sorry, I Love You

The 2004 drama I'm Sorry, I Love You was Jugn Kyung Ho's first big break. The series also stars Lim Soo Jung and So Ji Sub. It tells the tragic story of an orphan abandoned by his birth mother, who returns to Korea seeking revenge after being betrayed by those he trusted. The series explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption, and is known for its emotional depth. The drama has a heartbreaking ending.

Cruel City

The 2013 drama Cruel City stars Jung Kyung Ho, Nam Gu Ri, Lee Jae Yoon, Son Chang Min and Kim Yoo Mi. The drama explores the gritty underworld of Seoul. It follows Jung Shi Hyun, an undercover cop who infiltrates a drug cartel but becomes entangled in its violent, complex web. The series is praised for its intense action, dark atmosphere, and morally ambiguous characters.

More about Jung Kyung Ho

Jung Kyung Ho made his debut in 2004 with the drama Sweet 18. Since then he has appeared in popular dramas like Prison Playbook, the Hospital Playlist series, Life on Mars, Crash Course in Romance and more. He will be next appearing in the drama Labourer Noh Moo Jin.

He will be leading the upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin which focuses on the conflicts and human relationships occurring at various work sites. It will revolve around the cases taken up by a law attorney. Jung Kyung Ho will appear as attorney Noh Moo Jin, who has the special ability to see ghosts and takes up labor issues.

The drama has been written by Kim Bo Tong, who has previously worked on successful dramas like D.P. and The King of the Desert. Im Soo Rye is directing the project. He has also created films like Little Forest and The Point Men. Laborer Noh Moo Jin will mark his first drama production.

