6 K-drama actors who will hold September 2024 fan meetings: Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi and more

Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi and many more popular K-drama actors will be holding their fan meetings in September 2024. These events offer fans a chance to connect with their favorite actors. Fan meetings provide intimate interactions, including Q&A sessions, performances, and more. This gives fans an opportunity to know their favorite actors better and see them in a different avatar.

Kim Soo Hyun

2024 was a phenomenal year for Kim Soo Hyun as the actor appeared in the main role in the hit drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won. The actor kicked off his 2024 Asia Fanmeet EYES ON YOU back in June from Yokohama. He has also covered Manila, Taipei and Hong Kong. In September, he will be holding his fan meet in Jakarta and concluding in Seoul. Kim Soo Hyun will be leading the upcoming drama Knock Off.

Lee Joon Gi

In July, Lee Joon Gi announced his fan meet, JOONGI's DAY: FESTIVAL which will be commencing this September. The tour will kick off from Malaysia and move on to Taiwan. Earlier this year, the actor also toured in South Korea and Japan. He interacted with the audience and also showed off his performance skills even taking up the challenge of dancing and singing BTS' Jungkook's songs. Lee Joon Gi was last seen in the 2023 historical fiction Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun.

Hwang In Yeop

Hwang In Yeop's Why Her fan meet commenced in July in Seoul. Other destinations also included Singapore and Jakarta. The actor would be concluding his tour with fan meets in Bangkok and finally in Manilla which will happen in September. His upcoming slice-of-life drama Family By Choice is set to release on October 9. Hwang In Yeop is known for his roles in dramas like True Beauty and The Sound of Magic.

Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon's JEHOON's Favorite fan meet tour started off at Yonsei University in Seoul back in June. This was followed by a fan meet in Bangkok in August. He will be touring Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei in September. The tour will continue in Japan in November. Lee Je Hoon recently appeared in the mystery drama Chief Detective 1958. The actor also performed BTS' Jungkook's songs during his fan meets. Lee Je Hoon will be leading the much-awaited dramas Signal Season 2 and Taxi Driver Season 3.

Wi Ha Joon

Wi Ha Joon, who recently appeared in the romance drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon kicked off his tour in August from Seoul. In August, fan meets were also held in Tokyo and Osaka. He will be performing in Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta in September. His dance to BTS' Jungkook's sounds on his fan meets went viral on the internet and fans praised his performance skills. Wi Ha Joon will be returning for the global hit Squid Game Season 2 which is scheduled to premiere on December 26.

Jang Ki Yong

Jang Ki Yong embarked on his 2024 Asia Fan Meeting Tour in August from Seoul. This was followed by Osaka and Tokyo. He will be holding fan meetings in Bangkok, Taipei and Manila in September. He recently appeared in the drama The Atypical Family which marked his return from the military. Jang Ki Yong will be taking on the main role in the upcoming drama Pig Pen which is scheduled to release in 2025.

