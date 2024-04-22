ADOR's Min Hee Jin says 'ILLIT plagiarized NewJeans'; cites BELIFT LAB's negligence as cause behind feud with HYBE

Min Hee Jin cites plagiarism allegations against ILLIT as a critical factor in her feud with HYBE. The controversy surrounding ILLIT's alleged imitation of NewJeans has intensified tensions between the two entities.

The ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has taken a new turn. Min Hee Jin cited allegations of plagiarism against ILLIT, a group under HYBE's subsidiary label BELIFT Lab, as a catalyst for the conflict.

ADOR’s Min Hee Jin cites ILLIT’s alleged impersonation of NewJeans behind feud with HYBE

Reports emerged that ILLIT's concept and image bore striking similarities to ADOR's NewJeans, sparking accusations of plagiarism from fans. Min Hee Jin voiced her concerns, accusing HYBE of prioritizing profits over originality and allowing the replication of successful cultural content without hesitation.

In an exclusive interview with Korean outlet Hankyung, Min Hee Jin expressed her frustration, stating that ADOR had never condoned the imitation of NewJeans' achievements. She highlighted HYBE's involvement in the matter, criticizing the company for overlooking ethical considerations in pursuit of financial gain.

Prior to the audit initiated by HYBE, Min Hee Jin and ADOR's internal management repeatedly requested clarification from BELIFT Lab regarding the alleged plagiarism. However, their inquiries went unanswered, prompting ADOR to issue an official statement demanding accountability for infringing NewJeans' brand integrity.

The revelation sheds light on the complex dynamics underlying the power struggle between Min Hee Jin and HYBE, with issues of intellectual property rights and corporate responsibility coming to the forefront.

More details about the feud between ADOR’s CEO and HYBE

The ongoing feud between ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin, and HYBE has escalated dramatically, with HYBE invoking audit rights over ADOR amidst allegations of attempted takeover. Suspicions arose when HYBE received a tip-off suggesting ADOR executives, including Min Hee Jin, were planning to seize management rights.

The audit reportedly uncovered leaks of confidential information and insider collaboration to persuade HYBE to sell its shares in ADOR. Subsequently, HYBE demanded Min Hee Jin's resignation, signaling a power struggle between the two entities. As tensions mount, legal actions are anticipated, underscoring the unexpected rift between former collaborators in the K-pop industry.

As the dispute unfolds, stakeholders await further developments and potential resolutions to address the allegations of plagiarism and restore trust within the industry.

