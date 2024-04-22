ADOR's Min Hee Jin accused of using NewJeans to 'betray' HYBE and allegedly damaging other artists' reputation; Know more
Min Hee Jin, CEO of ADOR, faces severe allegations of attempting to break away from HYBE, tarnishing other artists' reputations, and planning to exploit NewJeans for a power struggle. HYBE initiates an audit amidst accusations.
Allegations against ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin
Allegations against ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin have escalated, with Bang Si Hyuk's HYBE initiating an audit amid suspicions of attempts to sever ties with the company. The audit, prompted by rumors of Min Hee Jin's alleged plans to take ADOR independently, revealed a series of concerning accusations.
Key among the allegations are claims of information leakage, external consulting, and irregular personnel practices. It's reported that Min Hee Jin, along with deputy CEOs A and B, received external consulting to orchestrate a takeover of ADOR's management rights from HYBE. The audit uncovered evidence suggesting that ADOR had been plotting this move since early 2024, intending to allegedly sway investors and manipulate public opinion to portray HYBE unfavorably.
Deputy CEO A, formerly affiliated with HYBE, is alleged to have played a pivotal role by leveraging trade secrets obtained from the company. These secrets, including financial and contractual information, were purportedly used to devise ADOR's strategy to secure management autonomy. Additionally, private artists' information, such as pre-debut media and personal health records, was reportedly leaked.
Further accusations involve inappropriate personnel hires influenced by external parties, leading to breaches of employee privacy and HR protocols. The audit was prompted by a tip-off received by HYBE, sparking an investigation into the veracity of the claims.
CEO Min Hee Jin also allegedly conspired to use NewJeans to ‘betray’ HYBE
Amidst these revelations, speculation arose regarding Min Hee Jin's alleged plan to utilize ADOR subsidiary NewJeans to pressure HYBE into relinquishing equity. Reports suggest that she sought investors to facilitate ADOR's independence from HYBE, leveraging her connections with NewJeans.
The fallout from these allegations culminated in Min Hee Jin's purported request to step down as CEO of ADOR. Speculation surrounding her motives and actions continues to generate public interest and scrutiny, with many expressing dismay over the reported power struggle between Min Hee Jin and HYBE.
As the situation unfolds, stakeholders await further developments and clarification from both parties involved.
