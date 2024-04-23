Apink's Yoon Bomi shares heartfelt letter personally confirming dating news with Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado to fans

Apink’s Yoon Bomi and Rado, a producer of Black Eyed Pilseung have been confirmed to be in a relationship since 2017. On April 23, reports surfaced about their dating, and shortly after, their respective agencies confirmed the news after an in-depth discussion with both of them. Fans are looking forward to the musical duo continuing their long-going relationship with much warmth and love.

On April 23, shortly after the agencies’ confirmations, Yoon Bomi penned a heartfelt letter addressing the fans. In that letter, she also personally confirmed her relationship with Rado.

Apink's Yoon Bomi writers letter addressing fans and acknowledging relationship with Black Eyed Pilseung's Rado

The Apink member wrote, “Our pink pandas (Apink’s fandom name), I am worried that you might have been surprised. I will convey my heart directly to you. We developed good feelings with each other while working on songs together. So we started dating, and are still together now.”

Alongside acknowledging her relationship, she also talked about how her boyfriend Rado has contributed to her life, "I met a very wise person. Maybe I was lacking a lot when I was young but he has constantly helped me grow into a mature and healthy person."

She further added, “I will continue to show my good side to you”, urging fans to continue showering her with their unwavering love and support.

More about Yoon Bomi and Rado's relationship

Meanwhile, On April 23, early morning KST, several reports surfaced about Yoon Bomi’s relationship with Rado. Apink’s agency Choi Creative Lab stated that the two of them are indeed maintaining a good relationship. However, the agency couldn’t state anything further as it involved the K-pop idol’s personal life. Rado’s agency also echoed Choi Creative Lab, urging the netizens to view the couple with warmth.

Know more about Yoon Bomi

Yoon Bomi is a singer and actress, who made her debut as a K-pop idol with the girl group Apink. Since 2011, she has been active with the group as their lead vocalist. In 2015, she embarked on an acting journey with the drama Love Detective Sherlock K. Since then she has made notable appearances in a bunch of TV dramas including Please Don’t Date Him (2020), Because This is My First Life (2017), and more. Currently, she is appearing in the hit tvN drama Queen of Tears as the savvy secretary of Kim Ji Won’s character Hong Hae In.

Who is Rado?

Song Joo Young, known by his professional name Rado, is a renowned producer, composer, and songwriter in the K-pop industry. In 2014, along with Choi Kyu Sung, he formed the music production Black Eyed Pilseung. Since then, he has worked with many popular groups like Apink, SISTAR, TWICE, Miss A, WJSN, and more.

