EXCLUSIVE: Jung Eun Ji talks similarities in friendship with Apink members and Work Later, Drink Now castmates

For Pink Pandas, April 19 comes with a mixed bag of emotions! On one hand, Apink (Currently: Park Cho Rong, Yoon Bo Mi, Jung Eun Ji, Kim Nam Joo and Oh Ha Young) celebrates its monumental 11th anniversary today while on the other hand, the fandom is still coming to terms with Son Na Eun leaving the band earlier this month. Nevertheless, Apink treated their fans kindly with a new single, I want you to be happy, released today along with a heartwarming MV dedicated to their beloved fandom.

While we celebrate Apink's special day, I had the humble opportunity to interview Apink member and actress Jung Eun Ji, who attended the Cannes International Series Festival in France at the start of the month. Jung Eun Ji's hit drama Work Later, Drink Now was invited for CANNESERIES' Korea Focus category while the screening took place on April 6. During the interview, which also features Jung Eun Ji's co-star and good friend Lee Sun Bin, I couldn't help but ask the singer about Apink.

Firstly, the Apink members are like family now so I don't feel as if they're my friends anymore. We're family now. Jung Eun Ji

Given how Work Later, Drink Now's primary theme is the solid friendship between the three leads - Ahn So Hee (Lee Sun Bin), Han Ji Yeon (Han Sun Hwa) and Kang Ji Goo (Jung Eun Ji) - I asked Jung Eun Ji if there were any similarities between the dear friendship she shares with her Apink bandmates and Work Later, Drink Now co-stars. For her Apink members, Jung Eun Ji proudly stated, "Firstly, the Apink members are like family now so I don't feel as if they're my friends anymore. We're family now."

As for her friendship with Lee Sun Bin and Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eun Ji added, "As for the Work Later, Drink Now cast, they're like my elementary school classmates. Like friends from my hometown." (Translated from Korean to English by Ayushi Agrawal.)

Apink's friendship is the one thing that will remain forever, and Pandas can definitely attest to that!

