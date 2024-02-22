Apink’s Yoon Bomi to transform into a savvy assistant in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s new K-drama Queen Of Tears

Yoon Bomi, renowned for being the lead vocalist of the K-pop girl group Apink, will reportedly star as an assistant in the upcoming romance drama titled Queen Of Tears. The buzzworthy drama has already garnered attention for its star-studded casting, with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the leading roles.

Apink member Yoon Bomi to play Kim Ji Won’s assistant in new romance drama Queen of Tears

According to South Korean media outlets, Yoon Bomi will appear as Miss Nana, assistant to the chaebol daughter Hong Hae In, whom Kim Ji Won will portray. Nana appears as haughty at first glance, but she is actually quite cheerful with a bubbly and loving personality.

Curiosity runs high about Apink vocalists's character, as she is returning to K-dramas after a brief three-year break.

About the upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears

The upcoming romance drama, Queen of Tears will follow a miraculous love story of a mismatched couple Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. Hong Hae In, known as the queen of department stores is a third-generation chaebol of the large conglomerate Queens Group. Against all odds, she marries the Queens Group’s legal director Baek Hyun Woo. Their married life soon turns into turbulence and both must fight to protect their happiness.

Fight My Way star Kim Ji Won has taken on the role of sassy and classy Hong Hae In. Meanwhile, Her husband Baek Hyun Woo will be portrayed by It’s Okay To Not Be Okay fame Kim Soo Hyun. Park Sung Hoon, the Glory actor, is also reported to take on the role of Yoon Eun Sung, a skilled and mysterious investor, who ends up investing in the Queens Group. Furthermore, Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin will respectively portray Hong Soo Cheol and his wife, Cheon Da Hye.

Crash Landing On You and My Love From The Star screenwriter Park Ji Eun has reportedly written the script of Queen of Tears. Meanwhile, director Kim Hee Won, who is renowned for delivering the hit drama Vincenzo, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal: Immortal Souls has directed the upcoming rom-com Queen Of Tears.

Yoon Bomi's return to K-dramas after a three-year break

Yoon Bomi is making her comeback to K-dramas with Queen of Tears. The lead vocalist of Apink was last seen in the 2021 romance drama Please Don’t Date Him. She is also known for portraying a troublemaker’s role in the 2017 drama Because This Is My First Life.

Meanwhile the highly-anticipated drama, Queen Of Tears will premiere on March 9, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on the tvN network and shortly, will be available to stream globally through Netflix.

