POLL: Girls' Generation, 2NE1, SISTAR, Apink, and more; VOTE for best 2nd gen K-pop girl group

In the world of K-pop, the 2nd generation paved the way for iconic girl groups. Girls' Generation, 2NE1, SISTAR, Apink, and more defined an era. Who deserves the title of the best 2nd gen K-pop girl group? Cast your vote and relive the golden moments!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Mar 01, 2024  |  08:53 PM IST |  3.5K
Girls' Generation (SNSD), 2NE1; Image Courtesy: SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment
Girls' Generation (SNSD), 2NE1; Image Courtesy: SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment

The second generation of K-pop witnessed the rise of iconic girl groups that left an indelible mark on the industry. Among the standout acts are Girls' Generation, 2NE1, SISTAR, Apink, f(x), Miss A, and T-ara. Each group brought a unique style, talent, and charm, contributing to the vibrant landscape of K-pop during that era.

Girls' Generation, often hailed as the Nation's Girl Group, gained international recognition with hits like Gee and Genie. 2NE1, known for their fierce and innovative approach, broke barriers with songs like I Am the Best. SISTAR dominated the summer charts with their catchy tunes, while Apink captured hearts with their sweet and refreshing concept. f(x) showcased experimental sounds and concepts, Miss A delivered impactful performances, and T-ara brought infectious energy to the stage.

Now, it's time for fans to voice their opinions. In this poll, we invite K-pop enthusiasts to vote for their favorite second-generation girl group. Whether you stan the iconic Girls' Generation or have a soft spot for the edgy style of 2NE1, cast your vote and celebrate the legacy of these influential groups that paved the way for the current generation of K-pop idols.

Credits: SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment
Latest Articles