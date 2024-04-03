BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has been confirmed to make a comeback in the second half of 2024. The news has been announced by the artist’s agency, Galaxy Corporation. Additionally, he will also be continuing his activities in Japan. This will mark his comeback after 7 years since his last release.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon to make a much-anticipated comeback

On April 3, 2024, the news of G-Dragon releasing new music was confirmed by the artist’s agency. An employee of the company revealed that in the second half of 2024, G-Dragon will be continuing his activities as a solo artist. Moreover, the representative also said that following the comeback, he will be carrying on with his global activities. More specifically, he will be resuming his activities in Japan. The company’s established Japanese branch will be carrying out the activities.

The singer will be returning to the music scene after a 7-year hiatus. Over the years, he has released several solo albums. However, he has not been very active in the music scene since his discharge from the mandatory military enlistment. G-Dragon parted ways with YG Entertainment in 2023 and signed with Galaxy Corporation to continue his solo activities.

More about BIGBANG's G-Dragon

G-Dragon made his debut in 2006 with the K-pop group BIGBANG, formed under YG Entertainment. The group is considered one of the most popular ones in the industry. They have solely made K-pop a global phenomenon and taken the genre to incredible heights. As the leader of the group, G-Dragon also received immense prominence and was named the King of K-pop.

The artist made his solo debut with the album Heartbreaker in 2009. It went on to win Album of the Year in the Mnet Music Awards 2009. He released his live album Shine a Light in 2010 and held his first solo concert to support it. Moreover, Flo Rida was also featured on the album. Moreover, he released his second solo album, Coup d'Etat, which featured artists like Diplo, Baauer, Boys Noize, Sky Ferreira, Siriusmo, Zion.T, Lydia Paek, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

Advertisement

The artist released his second EP in 2017 after four years of hiatus. The album consisted of songs such as Untitled (2014), which grabbed top spots in several music charts. Moreover, it also became the artist’s best-selling album in the United States. He is also the first Korean soloist whose album charted for several weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart. Additionally, he also has a huge influence in the fashion industry and continues to create waves through his style.

ALSO READ: Who is Lee Min Ho's girlfriend? From Park Min Young to Suzy, exploring actor's past relationships