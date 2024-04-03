Who is Lee Min Ho's girlfriend? From Park Min Young to Suzy, exploring actor's past relationships

Lee Min Ho is a K-drama megastar which also means that people are always keen to know what is up with his personal and dating life. The superstar is extremely talented and has time and again proven his star power. He is a global icon and influencer with millions of followers on his social media. Naturally, fans get curious about his relationships and dating lives. Over the years, he has confirmed some of his relationships with other celebrities while many remain just rumors. Here is a look at Lee Min Ho’s girlfriends, dating history and more.

Lee Min Ho’s relationships and girlfriends

Park Min Young

In August 2011, Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho were confirmed to be dating. The two actors met on the sets of City Hunter and started dating. In August, it was reported that they had been dating for the past month. Park Min Young’s agency commented that the two have good, mutual feelings for each other and are trying to know one another. A mutual acquaintance of the actors quoted that Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young tried to avoid making their relationship public so they were careful about their dates. A Korean media outlet had also revealed sweet photos of the two together on dates.

Shortly after, in January 2012, Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young announced their break up. It was reported that they had separated a while ago but only decided to reveal the break up later.

Advertisement

Bae Suzy

In March 2015, a Korean media outlet reported that Bae Suzy and Lee Min Ho were in a relationship. They released pictures of the two actors enjoying their time together on dates. After the reports were released, Bae Suzy’s former agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the dating rumors. Rumors also said that it was Lee Min Ho who approached Bae Suzy and actively pursued her. Finally, they started dating each other. During a showcase, the former Miss A member also said that Lee Min Ho is a caring and warm person and so she got interested. Continuing she added that they will continue to meet well.

Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy were also seen in London enjoying time together as their schedules overlapped. In 2016, Suzy was also spotted wearing a ring, leading fans to believe that they were engaged. In November 2017, JYP Entertainment announced that Bae Suzy and Lee Min Ho had broken up. The reason is believed to have been the lack of time as Lee Min Ho enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Park Shin Hye

Gossip of Park Shin Hye and Lee Min Ho dating each other secretly started floating as they appeared in The Heirs together. Despite the rumors, nothing regarding this was confirmed.

Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho appeared opposite each other in the fantasy romance The King: Eternal Monarch. Since the actors shared great chemistry on screen, there were rumors that they had been dating in real life too. In 2023, it was also reported that the two had been engaged as they were spotted wearing rings. These rumors were not confirmed by either actor.

MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo

In 2023, MOMOLAND’s Yeonwoo and Lee Min Ho were reported to be dating as they were spotted together. The reports suggested that the two had been dating for the past 5 months. Their agencies denied the gossip and commented that they were just buddies.

More about Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho debuted in 2002 with the drama Romance. He is a popular K-drama actor who is known for his roles in romance dramas. He rose to fame with the romance comedy Boys Over Flowers which is considered a classic. His drama The Heirs is also an iconic drama which celebrated 10 years in 2023. Lee Min Ho has also taken the lead in super-hit romance dramas like Personal Taste, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and more. His last K-drama appearance was in Pachinko.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho will be appearing in the K-drama Ask the Stars. It is a romantic science fiction which features Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. It will tell the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love at the space station. Lee Min Ho will be playing a South Korean OB/GYN and Gong Hyo Jin will be taking on the role of a Korean American astronaut. Han Ji Eun, Oh Jung Se and Kim Joo Heon will also be appearing in important roles.

Dating rules are strict when it comes to the Korean entertainment industry. Many a time, when they do reveal their relationship status, it is often met with criticism. Lee Min Ho has been brave enough to come out with his relationships in the past while many just remain rumours. This was a look at Lee Min Ho’s dating history at a glance.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Go Kyung Pyo's inevitable honesty leads to Kang Han Na's career growth in new rom-com series Frankly Speaking