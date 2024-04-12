Billlie’s Moon Sua and Suhyeon resume group activities post returning from temporary hiatus; Watch

Billlie’s Moon Sua and Suhyeon both were on a brief hiatus since last year. The members were said to have suffered from major health concerns and decided to take a temporary break from any group activities and appearances.

Billlie's Moon Sua and Suhyeon join other members for meal, confirming group activity resumption

On April 12, at midnight KST, Billlie’s agency Mystic Story announced that Moon Sua and Suhyeon have finally returned to the group and they will continue their future activities normally like the other members.

The label also disclosed that the two members who suffered from some health issues had seen vast improvements in the last few months. On the same day, a video was also shared by Mystic Stoy that captured all seven members including Moon Sua and Suhyeon enjoying a meal together.

Billlie's agency shares offical statement, confirming Moon Sua and Suhyeon's return to group

On this day, Billlie’s agency shared a full statement about the members’ resumption of activities.

“Moon Sua and Suhyeon who halt their activities for health concerns have witnessed stability and recovery in the last few months. After an in-depth consultation with medical professionals and the members, it has been concluded that resuming activities wouldn’t be an overexertion for them,” said agency representatives.

In addition, Mystic Story also expressed gratitude towards the fans for providing constant encouragement and support, emphasizing taking the members’ health concerns in a serious manner in the future too.

In June 2023, Suhyeon announced through the agency that she would be suspending activities and promotions for a while with an expert’s opinion on taking a rest.

Shortly after two months, in September, Moon Sua followed suit, deciding to halt her group appearances while focusing on a sturdy recovery from health issues.

Know more about Billlie

Billlie is a K-pop girl group formed by Mystic Story. In November 2021, the group debuted with six members initially including Moon Sua as main rapper and lead vocalist, Suhyeon as main vocalist, and lead dancer, Haram as main vocalist, Tsuki as main dancer and sub-vocalist, Siyoon as main rapper and lead dancer, Haruna as sub-vocalist. Later, Sheon joined as the main dancer and lead rapper.

The group quickly rose to K-pop fans’ attention with an intricate concept of aligning a real world with a dreamscape. Some of their most popular songs include Ginga Minga Yo (The Strange World), BYOB (Bring Your Own Best Friend), EUNOIA, Snowy Night, and more.

