Want to stay at Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood Chennai home? Here’s how you can do that, enjoy private tour led by her and more

Are you a big fan of Janhvi Kapoor? Well, then we have good news for you which will lead you a step closer to your favorite star. You can now live in her house literally. Yes! You read that right. Fans can now get a chance to stay in the childhood home of Janhvi Kapoor, in Chennai.

A popular stay rental company has listed the Bawaal actress’ Chennai home on its website and fans can now choose to stay at the property and experience all of her favorite things.

Janhvi Kapoor will personally select the guests

As per reports in NDTV, the popular stay rental company has started a new category titled Icons wherein 11 celebrities across the globe have listed their plush properties for travelers to stay. One of the houses listed on the website is that of Janhvi Kapoor.

Her Chennai home was bought by her late mother Sridevi. The popular website has posted several pictures of the actress' home under the header 'Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor'. As per the portal, it is said that Janhvi will be welcoming 2 guests who will get access to 1 bedroom and bathroom and it will be open for booking on May 12.

The guests will be selected by Janhvi herself and once they are selected, they will get to relish some authentic South Indian cuisine. Not just this, but the guests will also get to enjoy the Dhadak actress’ favorite local delicacies like ghee podi rice and palkova.

Well, another exciting thing that this stay will offer the guests will be a tete-a-tete with the actress about her favorite beauty hacks that were passed down to her by the late actress and her mother Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her favorite childhood memory

Talking to the stay rental portal, Janvi Kapoor said that her most cherished childhood memory is of spending summers with her family at their coastal oasis in Chennai.

“This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. This is why for the first time ever, I'm opening our home up to a few guests to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing—eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skin care recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you,” wrote the portal.

More about her Chennai home

Janhvi Kapoor’s home is spread across four acres of land and the actress has revealed that she would be giving a private tour of the house to selected guests.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan and she also made a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Up next, Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

Apart from that, she is also doing the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also playing an IFS officer in Ulajh and she has yet another film, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun in her kitty.

