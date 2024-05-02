Emily Blunt Acknowledges Taylor Swift For Uplifting Her Daughter's Confidence; Says, 'Best Thing Anyone Has Done...'

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of the most loved couples on the internet. The couple has never been shy when it comes to expressing their love for each other and their family in public.

During the promotion of Emily Blunt’s upcoming movie, The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling, Blunt shared an incident that happened between Taylor Swift and her oldest daughter, Hazel on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

Emily Blunt Praises Taylor Swift

Blunt recalled a heartfelt incident between Taylor Swift and her oldest child Hazel, 10. She acknowledged that Swift was nice to her kids when they had met.

Recalling the incident, Blunt said, “My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift goes, ‘God, look at you, you’re just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style.'”

The Devil Wears Prada actress thought that her child was going to faint. She said, “It was the best thing anyone has done for my child.”

Emily Blunt and Jog Krasinski who got married in 2010, have two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.

Emily Blunt's professional front is in full swing

Emily Blunt kept the audience at the edge of their seats with her power-packed performance in 2023’s Oscar-winning, Oppenheimer. Seems like this year will keep Blunt busy as her back-to-back upcoming high-budgeted movies will be coming out this year.

Her latest upcoming movie, The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling will be released on May 3. The Fall Guy is an action/ comedy movie directed by David Leitch.

Blunt will also star in IF, which will be released on May 17. The movie is written, Produced, and Directed by her husband, John Krasinski. This highly anticipated movie has a star-studded cast, including Steve Carell, Ryan Renolds, Awkwafina, Matt Damon, and Blake Lively.

