Today's Final Jeopardy (May 1, 2024): Who won Game 168 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the April 1, 2024 episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 168 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on May 1, 2024, and here's what happened. Nils Cousin, Weckiai Rannila and Amy Hummel competed against each other to win the 168th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won May 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?
Weckiai Rannila won Jeopardy on May 1, 2024, against Nils Cousin and Amy Hummel. The categories under the first round were 16th Century Stuff; In The Black; City Parks; “All” The Way; Yachts; Batman’s Alter Egos. While Nils gave 9 correct and 0 incorrect answers, Weckiai gave 13 correct and 2 incorrect answers and Amy gave 5 correct and 2 incorrect answers.
The first round's score stood with Nils at $6,000, Weckiai at $5,400 and Amy at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Britspeak; Kiss & Tell; Compliments To The Writer; -Ologies; Repetition; Redone-Dancy. The score after the round stood with Weckiai at $11,400, Nils at $6,400 and Amy at $3,600. Weckiai gave 21 correct and 5 incorrect answers, Nils gave 11 correct and 2 incorrect answers and Amy gave 14 correct and 4 incorrect answers.
What was the final question on May 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the May 1, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Executive Orders and the clue said, "On Nov. 15, 1961 JFK suspended the 8-hour workday at this agency, saying its work needed to proceed “with all possible speed.” The answer to the clue was, "NASA? (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration)."
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.