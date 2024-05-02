ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin requested rights to terminate NewJeans' contract: HYBE accuses label; Report

ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin had requested the authority to terminate the exclusive contract of NewJeans, according to recent reports. The demand was made after HYBE and Min Hee Jin's feud over the evaluation which was '30 times the number of putback options' and 'the timing of Min's 5% putback options.' Here are the details.

ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin reportedly demanded authority to terminate contract of NewJeans with HYBE

According to recent reports, ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin had requested the rights to end NewJeans' contract with HYBE in February. Min Hee Jin's law firm sent a revised contract between shareholders to HYBE in February this year. If the right were revised, NewJeans would be able to terminate the exclusive contract only with Min Hee Jin's will and without the involvement of the board of directors or HYBE. Reports suggest that HYBE declined this demand. Currently, the board of directors include three people including Min Hee Jin. But under the current structure, HYBE owns 80% of ADOR and can even call a meeting to replace the board members of ADOR when such a move is detected.

Min Hee Jin responds to reports

Min Hee Jin stated that it was a request to resolve unreasonable interference. Hive is distorting and weaving the truth and is fighting for public opinion. Her representatives commented that it was on February 16 that the revised contract between shareholders was delivered to HYBe and the claims of takeover of management rights, were made on April 4 hence, it is not the right time and it is not related to the current accusations put by HYBE. On April 25 during the press conference, Min Hee Jin had stressed that she never planned or implemented a takeover.

The feud between HYBE and ADOR also continues with new revelations being made each day. HYBE had accused of ADOR of planning to become independent and take over control of ADOe which is currently under HYBE. They also accused ADOR of leaking personal information.

