ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose’s upcoming Coachella stage; Here’s where to watch, dates, set times, and more

ATEEZ is all set to make a historical impression as the first K-pop boy band to ever perform at Coachella. For this year’s schedule, LE SSERAFIM was announced earlier to join the performer’s lineup alongside the boy band. In addition, an indie-rock band from South Korea named The Rose will also enchant the upcoming music festival.

In 2019, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK scripted history as the first female K-pop ensemble to headline the prestigious music festival. Now excitement runs high to witness LE SSERAFIM’s performance as they will be the third K-pop girl group to attend Coachella, following Aespa in 2022.

So buckle up to check out all the important details for the groups' exciting Coachella stages.

ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose’s performance dates, stage times, and venues for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024

Coachella Weekend One (also named Vampire Weekend One) will commence on Friday, April 12, and conclude on Sunday, April 14. The performers lineup for the 3-day-long event was announced earlier. On April 9, the social media handles for Coachella also revealed the respective dates and venues for each artist’s performance.

ATEEZ will be performing on April 12, Friday in the Sahara Tent stage of Coachella. Their performance will commence at 10:45 pm PT/PDT (11:15 AM IST) and go on till 11:35 pm PT/PDT (12:05 PM IST). They will be the second last act for this stage’s schedule on the day before Steve Angello.

LE SSERAFIM will set the stage ablaze on April 13, Saturday in Coachella’s Sahara tent stage. Their performance is scheduled from 10:50 pm to 11:30 pm PT/PDT (11:20 AM IST- 12:00 PM IST).

The Rose will take the last day’s stage on April 14, Sunday in the Outdoor Theatre venue of Coachella, from 6:25 pm to 7:10 pm PT/PDT (6:55 AM - 7:40 AM IST).

Where to Watch ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and THE ROSE’s live Coachella performance

Coachella’s YouTube channel will be live-streaming all the artists’ performances through separate live feeds for all the six stages the music festival has as venues this year.

In addition, the channel will also play a re-run of the live stream following each day’s last set and it will be available to watch till the feed returns for the next day’s stage. Moreover, highlights from the music festival will also be available to stream on demand.

This year, Coachella has introduced a new multi-view feature that will deliver viewers the stunning opportunity of streaming up to four stage performances at once via the channel’s live feeds. Viewers will have the ability to monitor their feeds while selecting one audio at a time.

Check out below the live feed embeds for a hassle-free streaming experience. You can stream ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose’s live stages at their selected set times.

Feed for ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM’s live Coachella performance:

Feed for The Rose’s live Coachella stage:

In the past, along with BLACKPINK and Aespa, some other K-pop artists also set the Coachella stage ablaze. In 2016, the Korean hip-hop group Epik High left an impressive mark.

Then in 2022, the trailblazer girl group 2NE1 reunited at the music festival’s stage and fans were completely marveled by their performance.

Most recently, in 2023, GOT7 member Jackson Wang brought his impeccable talent to the set, leaving the crowd in admiration for the artist.

K-pop fans all over the world are now excited more than ever to witness ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose create monumental impressions with their upcoming performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024.

