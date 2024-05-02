Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has beenn missing since more than a week now. The investigation is on, but there has been no major update from the police in a while. Renowned producer JD Majethia recently talked about the case and informed that although he has not been personally involved in the matter, he informed CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association) about it.

JD Majethia on informing CINTAA about Gurucharan Singh

Talking about Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance, JD Majethia said that he is not personally involved in the case as Singh was not acting in his show. He learned about it from Singh’s close friend, Soni, who used to work in his show a long time back.

He helped to spread the word. “So, I thought I should inform the channel, media, and the TMKOC team. Out of my nature and character, I just spread the word the word to help them. I am not in touch with his family either. I informed CINTAA and Amit Behl, but personally, I am not too involved in the matter,” shared the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer.

Check out Gurucharan Singh's last post on social media:

Asit Modi on clearing Gurucharan Singh's dues

Gurucharan Singh is best known for essaying the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi reacted to the news. He shared that even after Singh left the sitcom during Covid, they maintained a cordial bond. Reacting to the rumors of the producer holding his dues, he refuted it and said, "It was nothing like that. That was Covid time, and it was stressful for all of us. The shootings had stopped. Even we didn't know if the show would continue or not. The world was changing around us. Now it's back to normal routine."

In the conversation, he also mentioned that he last met Singh almost 6-7 months ago. Apparently, Singh also shared a good bond with Modi's wife as well.

For those who do not know, Guruchharan Singh has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to take a flight to Mumbai. His father filed a missing complaint after he missed the flight and didn't return home.

