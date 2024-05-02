IVE makes history as 2nd girl group on Hanteo to top 1 million 1st-week sales with 3 albums including latest IVE SWITCH

IVE's latest album has reached the prestigious status of being a million-seller, marking a significant milestone for the group. This achievement also solidifies IVE as the second girl group in Hanteo history to surpass 1 million first-week sales with three different albums. On April 29 at 6 PM KST, IVE unveiled their second EP album titled IVE SWITCH, along with the release of the music video for HEYA, one of the double title tracks. With the success of IVE SWITCH, the group has now amassed over a million sales.

On April 29 at 6 p.m. KST, IVE made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new EP IVE SWITCH, featuring the title tracks HEYA and Accendio. In a remarkable achievement, less than three days later, on May 1, Hanteo Chart announced that IVE SWITCH had already exceeded 1 million copies in sales, setting a record as IVE's fastest album to reach this milestone.

IVE has solidified its position as the second girl group in Hanteo history to achieve over 1 million first-week sales with three separate albums. This remarkable accomplishment follows their previous successes with I've IVE and I'VE MINE. Currently, the only other girl group to achieve this feat is aespa, marking a significant milestone for IVE in terms of their album sales.

Watch HEYA below-

Remarkably, aespa has made history as the first female artist on Hanteo to achieve over 1 million copies in first-week sales with three different albums. Prior to their latest release, Drama, aespa had already surpassed the 1 million mark with their previous mini-album MY WORLD and their 2022 mini-album Girls, showcasing their consistent popularity and impressive sales figures.

Watch the drama here.

More about IVE SWITCH

On April 3, 2024, Starship Entertainment announced the upcoming release of IVE's second extended play, titled IVE SWITCH, set to debut on April 29th. Released by Starship Entertainment on the specified date, the EP features six tracks, highlighted by the lead singles HEYA and Accendio. HEYA stands out with its hip-hop genre, introducing a unique twist by incorporating lyrics inspired by the folk tale The Tiger Who Loved the Sun, complemented by dynamic rap verses and an infectious hook.

After the release of IVE SWITCH on April 29, 2024, IVE hosted a live event on YouTube dedicated to introducing the extended play and its tracks, as well as engaging with their devoted fanbase, DIVE. This event marked their return about six months after their previous album, I'VE MINE, which debuted in October 2023. Notably, I'VE MINE stands as their best-selling album to date, boasting approximately 2.09 million unit sales. It also set a record for first-day sales, selling around 726,000 albums within the initial 24 hours of its release.

