Olivia Culpo Starts Pre-Wedding Prep By Removing Lip Fillers; Says She's Feeling ‘Really Happy’

Olivia Culpo is absolutely in wedding mode! She is finishing up her checklist of to-do's ahead of walking down the aisle to marry her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey.

Before her wedding, the model had her lip filler dissolved. She shared this on her Instagram Stories on April 30. During a Q&A, she was asked about her skincare and injectables plans for the wedding. She said that she had actually dissolved her lip filler.

"Last thing I had my lips dissolved last week," she wrote. "Look at my before! I'm really happy the way they look now. Debating filling again but might just keep like this for the wedding." Culpo wrote.

Furthermore, she posted two pictures of herself for the viewers to notice the difference and even added a poll, asking everyone to vote in on whether she should add the filler back or keep her natural lips. She also tagged California-based aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian in the Instagram Stories.

Olivia Culpo has opened up about her cosmetic procedures

Culpo has been very transparent and open about her cosmetic procedures. She casually shared a TikTok while getting ready for Coachella, addressing all the buzz around her face. While applying her makeup, she said she's never had plastic surgery but won't "judge anybody that has."

Moreover, as a celebrity, she also said that many people assume that she’s gotten buccal fat removal “because my face is more sunken in now than it was 10 or 12 years ago.” When it came to what she got done, Culpo then went on to say she mostly just included Botox and lip filler, but no injections in her forehead, because she had a bad experience with it, and no injections in her jaw (any longer).

She also added that it’s been years since she’s got cheek fillers done because she doesn’t want her face “to look so concave.”

More details about Olivia Culpo's wedding

The former Miss Universe's wedding is scheduled for the summer months, and celebratory festivities have officially begun.

The pair, who got engaged in early April 2023 after about four years of dating, attended a bridal party of sorts over the weekend to celebrate their impending wedding with McCaffrey’s family members, who will be unable to attend the actual ceremony.

Although the couple has not revealed much detail about their wedding festivities, the star did share on her social media that they will tie the knot in her native place, Rhode Island, this summer.

