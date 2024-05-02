Dance Moms Reunion Cast: Who Will Return And Who Is Skipping Special Episode? Find Out

Dance Moms is one of the most iconic reality shows of all time. It has and, still serves as a guilty pleasure for many people. Many Dance Moms alums have gone on to have a good career graph for themselves, notably Jojo Siwa and Maddie Zeigler.

The show has also given us iconic memes and has become one of the most significant shows in pop culture. It’s time to feel nostalgic as Dance Moms: The Reunion special will reunite the cast on May 1. Read ahead to know more about who will attend the reunion and who won't.

Who will and won't attend Dance Moms: The Reunion

As per Vulture, we will get see to Jojo Siwa, Chole Lukasiak, Brooke and Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker. All of their moms will also be present. However, we won't get to see the former Dance Moms alum, Nia Sioux. She reminded us that ‘No’ is a full sentence.

Sioux took to TikTok to explain why she won't be attending the reunion. She said, "Yeah, it's pretty plain and simple. I just didn't want to do it." She added, "Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. Nope, I didn't. Some people think it's because I'm in school. I am in school, but it wouldn't have been an issue. I just didn't want to do it, and that's a good enough answer and that's a good enough reason."

She added that she initially did not want to comment on her absence from participation in the reunion because she did not want to start any “drama.” She expressed her gratefulness for getting her start on the show. She also expressed her happiness as her co-starts will, “get to share how they felt or their experiences, but that’s just something I decided that I didn’t want to do, and that’s okay.”

According to the outlet, along with her, sisters Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler also won't be attending the reunion.

How to watch the Dance Moms: The Reunion?

The two-hour special airs on May 1st at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. This will be followed by The Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns episode airing at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Cable subscribers, including those from DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Verizon, Philo, Sling, and Xfinity, can watch the special online at Mylifetime.com by checking in with their account credentials.

The two-hour special and Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns will be available on-demand on Lifetime’s app the day after it airs on television. For that, you will need to log in to the network’s website or app using your cable provider account. The special can also be watched via free trials on streaming platforms like DirecTV, Frndly, and Fubo.

Many fans of the show, especially Jojo Siwa fans are excited to watch their favorite cast member again on the show and reminisce about the best moments of the show.

