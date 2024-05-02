Here is Florence Welch's reaction on TTPD's Florida

Florence Welch, the frontwoman of Florence and the Machine collaborated with Taylor Swift on TTPD’s Florida. In an interview recently, Welch spoke about how she couldn’t grasp ‘the scale’ of Swift’s fame while working with her.

Florence Welch is Stunned

Florence Welch and Taylor Swift collaborated on a song from Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. Welch sat down with British Vogue to discuss several topics, one of which was collaborating with Taylor. She also discussed how working with Taylor in the studio made her forget about Swift’s stature because she is so down-to-heart and kind. The 37-year-old singer told Vogue that she almost didn’t think of the scale of it, given the level of fan following after the release of TTPD, which is already Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week with over a billion streams.

"There's the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there's the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth," she added. Furthermore, she told the audience how Taylor approached Welch with a concept for the song, which is her favorite way to start songwriting. The duo had a great time, and when she came out of the recording, she was like, 'Oh Shit!'

Behind the Scenes of ‘Florida’

The ‘Dog Days Are Over’ singer also spoke about the making of “Florida,” which the pop star has described as a song about wanting to escape from places after heartbreak. This song is partially inspired by Dateline episodes where criminals escape to Florida. Since the release of TTPD, Taylor has been uploading various rehearsal clips for her next Eras Tour, which is making fans wonder if she might add new songs to the tour as well. This could also mean that Welch might also join her for a live rendition of their collaboration.

As for “Florida,” Swift recently spoke to iHeartRadio and said that she was coming up with the idea of what happens when your life doesn’t fit or the choices you make affect you. She added that we’re all surrounded by harsh consequences and judgment, and there should be a place where you could just escape to. According to Taylor, people on Dateline whenever they committed a crime, would skip town and go to Florida. Moreover, at the moment, you think, ‘I want a new identity for myself,’ so that was the point of jumping off and reinventing yourself in Florida.

Since the singer-songwriter released her newest album, she has broken several records, including the most-streamed artist in one day on Spotify. We love the new album, do you too? Tell us in the comments below.

