Prince William Made Huge Efforts To Woo Kate Middleton At University

The fairytale love story of the Prince and Princess of Wales has hit a milestone. Prince William and Princess Kate are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary with an unseen throwback picture from their royal nuptials at Westminister Abbey in April 2011. The photo clicked by photographer Millie Pilkington was a bright moment captured from their special day as the couple posed together smiling ear-to-ear. “13 years ago today!” the post’s caption reminisced.

Prince William and Middleton’s love story dates back to their time as college students at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. While nothing unraveled initially, Prince William was trying to impress his flatmate Kate by their second year at the institution.

How did Prince William woo Kate Middleton?

Many might be vying for the young prince's attention, but his eyes were set on his future wife after he saw her at a charity fashion show in 2001. They both lived at St. Salvador's Hall residence as first-year students. During their second year at the university, Kate and Prince William became flatmates in 2002. This was when their love story bloomed into a 22-year-long and counting union of love.

The 41-year-old royal heir was trying to cook up “amazing fancy dinners” for Kate in their shared flat’s kitchen in the hopes of impressing her. Prince William once confessed to ABC that most of his culinary endeavors would fail only for Kate to come to the rescue. “What would happen is I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation… so I was quite glad she was there at the time,” the royal heir recalled.

Similarly, Kate acknowledged his wooing efforts at the university and said, “he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going.”

More than two decades later, the royal couple’s love for each other and cooking has only thrived. Kate revealed that Prince William is good at making breakfasts, in a 2019 episode of A Berry Royal Christmas.

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit it off in college

Kate Middleton opened up about her first interaction with Prince William after they met at college soon after the couple’s engagement in 2010. The Princess of Wales revealed that she felt “very shy” and “went bright red” when she first saw the young prince, per The Telegraph. Kate gushed that William had missed the first week of university including Freshers’ Week, so it was only later in the year that they became “close friends.”

In the 2021 documentary, The Day Will and Kate Got Married, it was disclosed that the royal couple’s first spark flew off after William saw Kate in a $40 sheer skirt worn as a dress in a college fashion in 2002. However, William noted that their relationship steered towards a love angle because of their year-long friendship. "We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle...and realized we shared the same interests,” he said.

Both of them graduated in 2005, Kate in art history and Prince William in geography. While their university days came to an end, the royal couple’s love story continues to blossom as they endure all the ebbs and valleys of life.

