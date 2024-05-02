Did You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s father wished to hear Reshma’s Hayo Rabba on his deathbed; here’s why

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his digital debut with the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The filmmaker while promoting the same has been sharing several bits and bytes from his life and career. In a recent media statement, the Padmaavat director was heard talking about his father’s last wish.

What was Navin Bhansali’s last wish before passing away?

SLB recently revealed that his father who was also a producer was on his deathbed, he made such a request that everyone was scratching their heads after hearing it. Navin had asked Sanjay to bring a cassette of Reshma. For those who don’t know, she was a tribal singer born in Rajasthan and had moved to Pakistan’s side after the partition. Reshma had sung a song named Hayo Rabba which Navin wished to hear.

Unfortunately, by the time the Bajirao Mastani director came back with the said cassette, Navin Bhansalu was unconscious. “He had gone into a coma,” Bhansali revealed saying that he can never forget that scenario. He added, “I had no place to play Hayo Rabba, and my mother kept saying, Play Hayo Rabba!’”

Revealing the reason for such a weird request, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed when his father was in a state of hallucination, he was connecting with his ancestors with this song. SLB said, “Life is so fascinating. Can films ever capture this?”

Wondering what the song Hayo Rabba was all about?

The lyrics of the Pak-Punjabi song loosely translates to, “O God, my heart is restless; without love there is darkness, O God, my heart is restless. The yogi sits and plays his flute but my heart remains worried. The snake runs away, the yogi cries, tells me the medicine for a broken heart. What excuse can I make when I can't find love, all around there is darkness.”

For the unversed, despite coming from a Banjara tribe Reshma went global with her musical skills. She’s the voice behind evergreen hits like Lambi Judaai, Ankhiyan Nu Rehen De, and Laal Meri.

Bhansali’s Heeramandi series on the other hand has already started streaming in over 190 countries and revolves around the lives of courtesans set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India.

