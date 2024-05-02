BIGHIT Music begins search for BTS and TXT’s successors with 2024 global audition; here’s how to apply

BIGHIT MUSIC, a subsidiary of HYBE, which houses big names like BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has announced a delightful news, sparking excitement among K-pop fans. The label seemed to have begun its search for new boy group members and unveiled all the details for its 2024 global audition. This update from the renowned agency is building up significant anticipation about their next boy band.

BTS and TXT's agency BIGHIT MUSIC in search of next boy group members

On May 2, BIGHIT MUSIC launched a new 2024 global audition campaign, which has been announced through its official website and other social media handles. According to the announcement, any male born after 2006 can participate in the audition, showcasing their talent in any field such as singing, dancing, rapping, and more.

Applicants can directly apply on BIGHIT MUSIC’s website by sending a photo. On-site audition events are also scheduled to commence in many major cities around the world including Hawaii, LA, Orange County, Vancouver, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Melbourne, Bangkok, Ho Chi Min City, Hanoi, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Seoul, and Osaka.

BIGHIT MUSIC's 2024 global audition is now open

Online application has already begun today May 2 at 12:00 am KST (8:30 am IST). The global audition schedule will conclude on August 31. From June, on-site auditions will be taking place in various cities, and registration for the same will begin at the site at 11 am local time on the day of the audition.

In addition, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that there will also be a pop-up event at the Orange County on-site audition schedule, where anyone can visit to have a fun time with photo booths and many mini-games. The latest announcement from BTS’ agency has considerably piqued netizens’ interest as they are eagerly waiting to see what BIGHIT MUSIC has in store next for them.

Know more about BTS and TXT's label BIGHIT MUSIC

BIGHIT MUSIC is a leading entertainment agency in South Korea, which currently houses a-list K-pop groups like BTS, TXT, and soloist Lee Hyun. Known formerly as BIG HIT Entertainment, it was established in 2005 by Bang Si Hyuk. In March 2021, the label was re-structured and re-branded under HYBE corporation as an independent label.

The path to BIGHIT’s success was coarse however in the present day, the label has established a strong foothold in the K-pop industry, especially with their group’s global stardom. Hence, there’s much expectation from the group’s next boy band, who will be the successors of BTS and TXT.

