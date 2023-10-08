Cha Eun Woo posts pictures with ASTRO members and Billlie's Moon Sua; adds link to Sanha’s touching cover

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo took to Instagram to share a special moment with his members Jinjin and Sanha along with Billlie’s Moon Sua. The four seemed to have spent a fun day together and the True Beauty actor posted pictures on his story. Here are the details of his story posted on October 8.

Cha Eun Woo posts pictures with members Sanha, Jinjin and Billlie’s Moon Sua

Cha Eun Woo and his group members Sanha and Jinjin were seen having a fun day out together along with Billie member Moon Sua. The photos reveal that the four spent time together at the beach and at a deer farm. In the first photo, the idols are at the beach and they hold colourful heart-shaped firecrackers. The second is a black and white photo of the ASTRO members and Moon Sua making hearts with their hands. Last is a picture clicked by the Billlie member in which everyone could be seen enjoying themselves at the farm.

Cha Eun Woo also took the time to link Sanha’s cover of Neko by the Japanese band DISH//. Many fans think that his acoustic cover is dedicated to late member Moonbin. The maknae also changed a few lyrics as he sings like, ‘you’ was changed to ‘hyung’. The description of the song read "When I first heard this song, I cried. I felt like the song was telling me how I felt. So I wanted to sing it. Me, My family, members, and AROHA, let's all be happy for sure".

More about Billlie’s Moon Sua

Billlie is a seven-member group which includes Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna and Sheon. They made their debut with their EP The Billage of Perception: Chapter One in November 2021. The group won the Potential Awards- Music at Asia Artist Awards 2022 and the Emerging Artist Award at Hanteo Music Awards 2023.

Moon Sua is the main rapper and lead vocalist of Billlie. She took part in Unpretty Rapstar season 2 and was the third runner-up. On September 12, her agency announced that the idol would be taking a temporary hiatus due to health concerns.

