Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire to release in Japan; film set to hit theaters in THIS month

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran collaborated for the first time with director Prashanth Neel for the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. With the film being a major hit, the makers are now set to release the movie in Japan.

According to a report by Natalie, the Prabhas starrer is all set to release in Japanese theaters in July. After KGF, this marks the subsequent release of a Prashanth Neel directorial in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Prabhas and Prithviraj’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire set to release in Japan

The movie Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas was a massive hit in theaters, making it a celebration of sorts with the high-octane action and grand scale of its making. The film not only earned praise for the cast’s performance and the characterization but was also acclaimed for the world-building and the action sequences.

The action flick featured the story set in a fictional city-state called Khansaar which has its own Monarchial system and governs itself. Inside this city, a coup d'état is being organized against the crowned prince of Khansaar, Varadharaja Mannar. With the stakes being against him, Varadha is left with no choice but to enlist his friend and most trusted man, Deva to help him out.

Besides the main cast, the film also has an additional list of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju, Brahmaji, Devaraj, Mime Gopi, and many more in key roles.

The movie is also set to have a much-anticipated sequel by the name Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam which is set to begin its shoot from this month’s end. The film being a re-telling of Neel’s debut film Ugramm, seems to explore what happens in Khansaar after the first movie’s ending and how a wedge is driven between the two friends.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas is all geared up to release his most-anticipated movie of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Aswin. The film slated to release in theaters on June 27, 2024, is a sci-fi flick set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Besides Kalki, the actor is also roped into playing the lead roles in films like The Raja Saab, Spirit, and a period movie with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi.

