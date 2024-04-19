BLACKPINK’s Lisa hangs out with American singer Normani; shares PHOTO from meet-up

Lisa of BLACKPINK who is known for her impressive rapping skills, vocals, and fashion is currently having fun in the USA. A while ago the K-pop idol attended Coachella Weekend 1 and danced to the grooves of Shakira.

Lisa turned 27 on March 27 this year and on her birthday, in a vlog she let his fans have a peak at her luxury lifestyle. In addition to that, she even teased new music which sent fans into a rage. Recently she had a hang-out with an American singer and posed in a pic.

Lisa of BLACKPINK strikes pose with singer and friend Normani in a new PIC

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently in the USA and has been connecting with singers and artists in the States. Her shenanigans in the States have fans waiting for more interesting updates from the South Korean rapper.

On this day, Lisa spent quality time with the American singer and her friend, Normani. The Lalisa singer just a while ago shared a photo from the meet-up. In the photo, the cool friendship of both artists can be seen. Lisa and Normani strike a pose with big smiles in the new update.

In other news, Lisa last night had a great time with singer Destiny Rodgers and even had the chance to listen to her unreleased music. The Lalisa singer shared multiple stories on her personal Instagram from the private listening party of the American singer.

Know about BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s recent activities

Lisa is a Thai singer, rapper, dancer, and songwriter based in South Korea. She is the lead rapper of one of the greatest K-pop girl groups the world has ever seen, BLACKPINK.

On April 10, Lisa struck a smashing deal with RCA Records forming a partnership under her label LLOUD. She will release solo music under RCA Records however as part of the deal she will retain full ownership of all of her recordings.

Moreover, Lisa in her birthday vlog teased her fans that she will release a full album this year. Fans eagerly await more updates about her solo music release as do we.

