Did you know Katrina Kaif once asked paparazzo to delete pics with Vicky Kaushal during courtship days?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Before getting married to each other on Dec 9, 2021, they dated each other for a couple of years but remained tight-lipped about it.

Now a few paparazzi members have revealed that when Katrina-Vicky started dating, they had clicked them together. However, they were asked by the actress to delete the pictures and in return, she promised them exclusive solo pictures. They also revealed that they were also asked to delete the pictures of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.

When Katrina Kaif asked paps to delete her pictures with Vicky Kaushal

The latest episode of Arhaan Khan and his friends' podcast Dumb Biryani has paparazzi members making interesting revelations about celebrity couples. Talking about Katrina and Vicky, a pap shared that he was once stopped by Katrina Kaif from clicking her pictures with Vicky Kaushal.

He recalled that it was the time when they had just got into the relationship, and he clicked their picture. "She said delete those pictures, I will give you solo exclusive pictures, when I get ready and come. The manager had taken my number and after a week, she called me outside Yash Raj Studios," revealed the pap.

When Ananya Panday requested to deleted her pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur

The paps also discussed how Ananya Panday once requested to delete her pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur. A pap recalled how he was vacationing in Goa when he got information from his boss that a couple was going to arrive at the airport and he had to click them there only because after reaching Mumbai airport, they would go separate ways. After travelling for 60 km, he arrived at the airport and waited for them. When they arrived, he went incognito and clicked them. "Main pakda jaata to woh delete ho jaata" (If I was caught, they would've made me delete the pictures) he said.

On being asked to share the details of the couple, he took the name of Aditya and said, "aage ka tum jodlo" (rest you can add). Another pap added even before that when they had captured Ananya at some place, they were asked to delete the picture which they did.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas which featured her alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Fans are waiting for the announcement of her next film.

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bad Newz also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film will be released in the cinemas on July 19. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is expected to be released on Christmas 2025.

Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu's much-awaited film Metro... In Dino which also features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

Ananya Panday had a successful 2023 with films like Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan getting her accolades. She will be next seen in an upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan which is the biopic of lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair.

