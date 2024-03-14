BLACKPINK’s Lisa and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu's interaction calls for 97 liners' collab; Watch

Lisa, the Money singer is known for her breathtaking visuals and aura. The global ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Bulgari graced today’s Bulgari Studio event. SEVENTEEN‘s Mingyu attended the event as well, making heads turn with his undying charm and personality. Among other celebrities were Enhypen’s Jungwon and Nikki, Kim Ji Won, Lee Jong Suk, and Kim Jihun. At the event, the 97 liners Mingyu and Lisa were seen interacting. Watch here.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu display friendship at the Bulgari Studio Event

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu attended the Bulgari event in Seoul tonight. The Money singer and SEVENTEEN member posed for cameras together and displayed their friendship at the Bulgari Studio event.

Lisa and Mingyu’s interaction at the event grabbed the attention of the world. Lisa and Mingyu were both born in 1997 and being the same age, the K-pop idols have been friends for a long time. Their adorable interaction at the event today calls for a collaboration between the 97 liners. In a video that surfaced on X (Twitter), Lisa and Mingyu can be seen having fun at the event as they laugh together. Watch the video below.

More about Lisa and Mingyu

Lisa is a member of the record-breaking K-pop girl group BLACKPINK which debuted in 2016. She is a Thai singer, songwriter, rapper, and dancer based in Korea. She began her career as a soloist with her album LALISA in 2021. Lisa is known for her fun yet confident style both in music and performance. She launched her label LLOUD on February 8. Her singles Lalisa and Money charted in the top 10 of Billboard 200. She will debut as an actress in the HBO series The White Lotus.

Mingyu is a South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter who debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN as part of the hip-hop team. He is also the main visual of the boy band. Known for his sharp visuals, he is also a fashion icon in the K-pop world. As for his solo career, he released a single BITTERSWEET with his bandmate Wonwoo on May 28, 2021.

