Business Proposal star Kim Min Kyu enlists in military; debuts buzz haircut in new photos

Kim Min Kyu, the South Korean actor who garnered international love and recognition with his role in the rom-com K-drama Business Proposal is enlisting in the military. The actor was confirmed a while ago to enlist in the military in April. The day is here and going into the military service, the Business Proposal actor made sure to bid farewell to his fans by sharing special buzz-cut photos on his Instagram.

Kim Min Kyu of Business Proposal enlists in the military; bids farewell with buzz cut photos

Another star of the South Korean industry, Kim Min Kyu is set to enlist in the military today and complete his duty to his country. According to South Korean law, all able males are required to serve in the South Korean military for a required amount of time.

Kim Min Kyu who played Cha Sung Hoon in the major hit rom-com K-drama Business Proposal is enlisting in the military today April 1. To bid goodbye to his fans, the Heavenly Idol actor came on his Instagram before entering the military and posted buzz haircut photos marking his military enlistment today. Captioning the photos, the actor revealed he will be back safely with a cute saluting emoji.

Kim Min Kyu shared four pictures, one had him standing straight while saluting, flaunting his buzz-cut hair. The other three photos were selfies where the Business Proposal actor posed with smiles and winks. The picture marks the emotional moment where the actor leaves normal life to live a more challenging military life. He will be completing his military service as an active-duty soldier.

Advertisement

More about Kim Min Kyu

Kim Min Kyu is a South Korean actor who is known for his striking visuals and acting in K-dramas. He made his acting debut in 2013 with a minor role in Monstar.

Kim Min Kyu’s notable roles include K-dramas Backstreet Rookie, Business Proposal, Queen: Love and War, and Snowdrop. His role in Business Proposal shot him to immense popularity not only in South Korea but internationally as well. He was last seen in the lead role in tvN’s fantasy rom-com Heavenly Idol which aired in 2023, where he played Woo Yeon Woo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Business Proposal's Kim Min Kyu to enlist as active-duty soldier for military service on April 1