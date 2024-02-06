The Crown Prince has Disappeared poster OUT: EXO's Suho, Kim Min Kyu, Hong Yeji's drama to premiere on THIS day

The Crown Prince has Disappeared builds anticipation ahead of its release with a captivating poster starring EXO's Suho, Kim Min Kyu, Hong Yeji, and more. The historical rom-com, scheduled to premiere on March 9, promises an exciting ensemble cast and a delightful narrative for viewers.

The Crown Prince has Disappeared reveals official poster

The Crown Prince has Disappeared entices fans with a captivating poster showcasing the star-studded cast, including EXO's Suho, Kim Min Kyu, and Hong Ye Ji. The historical rom-com, slated to premiere on March 9, promises a delightful blend of romance and humor. The ensemble cast, featuring Myung Se Bin and Kim Joo Hun, adds to the anticipation.

Set to air on MBN every Saturday and Sunday, the series is poised to bring a fresh and entertaining narrative to viewers. As the intrigue surrounding the missing Crown Prince unfolds, audiences can look forward to an engaging storyline and impressive performances from the talented cast.

More details about multi-starrer drama The Crown Prince has Disappeared

The Crown Prince has Disappeared, also known as the Missing Crown Prince, is set to grace the screens, starring Suho, Hong Ye Ji, Myung Se Bin, Kim Joo Hun, and Kim Min Kyu. Scheduled for a March 9, 2024, premiere on MBN every Saturday and Sunday, the series unveils a captivating romantic comedy against the backdrop of the Joseon era.

In this picturesque setting, a crown prince, portrayed by Suho, embarks on a whimsical journey with an audacious woman destined to be his bride, played by Hong Ye Ji. Fleeing for their lives, the drama promises an enchanting tale of love amidst chaos, blending adventure, laughter, and budding romance in historical Korea.

The cast includes Myung Se Bin as Queen Dowager Min Soo Ryun, Kim Joo Hun as Choi Sang Rok, and Kim Min Kyu as Grand Prince Doseong. Yoo Se Rye takes on the role of Queen Yoon, bringing depth to the narrative.

Developed under the working title The Crown Prince Has Disappeared, the series boasts a talented team, including writers Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul, known for Bossam: Steal the Fate (2021), and director Kim Jin Man, recognized for works like Kill Me, Heal Me (2015).

Filming commenced in 2023, and in October of the same year, production companies Chorokbaem Media and Superbook Co., Ltd. partnered with Mungyeong City to support the show's production, adding an extra layer of anticipation for this historical rom-com.

