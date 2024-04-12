EXO’s Suho and Hong Ye Ji starrer Missing Crown Prince: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch, and more

Missing Crown Prince is an upcoming historical romance drama set in the background of the Joseon era. The drama has already garnered attention from the K-drama watchers with its intricate plot and refreshing cast lineup. In addition, Missing Crown Prince is especially piquing the interest of fans for its new pairing of EXO member Suho and actress Hong Ye Ji. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen chemistry unfold. So, ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere, let’s check all the pivotal details including release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more.

Missing Crown Prince release date and time

The drama was initially scheduled to air on March 9. However, the production team postponed it, stating that they would like to provide the viewers with the best production and a well-crafted story. Missing Crown Prince is now confirmed to hit the screen on April 13 at 9:40 PM KST or 6:10 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch Missing Crown Prince

The historical drama will air on the MBN network in South Korea and will be available for OTT streaming through TVING. The global audiences (including India) can stream it on Viki.

Plot synopsis of Missing Crown Prince

The rom-com drama will unfold an exhilarating love story set in the picturesque backdrop of the Joseon era. It will center around the saga of a crown prince named Lee Geon and a woman named Choi Myung Yoon, who is destined to be his wife.

The courageous woman kidnaps the crown prince and the duo flees for their lives while getting caught in many ferocious political conflicts. While on the run, romance blossoms between them, adding layers to their upcoming journey.

Missing Crown Prince promises to offer viewers a whimsical love story amidst the difficult political era of Joseon.

Cast of Missing Crown Prince

Suho, an actor-singer from the popular K-pop group EXO transforms into the charming crown prince Lee Geon. Previously, Suho starred in dramas like Behind Your Touch (2023), How Are You Bread (2020), Rich Man (2018), and more.

The 2022 film named 2037 fame Hong Ye Ji will portray her destined bride Choi Myung Yoon. The additional cast will exhibit a talent influx of some extraordinary actors from the K-drama land.

Actress Myung Se Bin, who starred in the 2023 drama Doctor Cha will play the role of Queen Dowager (Late King’s wife) Min Soo Ryun.

Actor Kim Min Kyu from Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023) will take on the role of Grand Prince Do Sung, while actress Yoo Se Rye will portray the role of Queen Jung Jeon Yoon. Castaway Diva (2023) actor Kim Joo Hun will play Choi Sang Rok.

Alongside the main roles, actor Jeon Jin Oh, Cha Kwang Soo, Kim Seol Jin, Son Jong Bum, Kim Sung Hyun, actress Park Sung Yun, Kim Noh Jin, Sul Ji Yoon, and more are expected to deliver commendable performances in their respective roles, adding depth to the intrigue.

Meet the crew of Missing Crown Prince

Missing Crown Prince is the upcoming work of director Kim Ji Man, who previously helmed Kill Me, Heal Me (2015), Pandemic (2020), and more K-dramas. The compelling script of the MBN drama has been penned by screenwriters Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul.

Kim Ji Soo is known for writing Bossam: Steal The Fate (2021), Birthcare Center(2020), Rascal Sons (2012), and more dramas.

Now anticipation runs high to witness this exciting rom-com drama gradually unfolding its compelling plot. Let’s wait one more day to immerse ourselves in Missing Crown Prince’s refreshing cast lineup, romance shrouded with many conflicts, royal affairs of the Joseon era, and many political warfares.

