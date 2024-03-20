Business Proposal's Kim Min Kyu to enlist as active-duty soldier for military service on April 1

Kim Min Kyu has impressed viewers with his iconic roles in Business Proposal and Snowdrop. He debuted as an actor in 2013 and has since worked on various dramas and films. He would be enlisting in the military on April 1 as confirmed by his agency. There would be no event on the day he enlists to ensure smooth entry for all people who would be joining the training centre.

Kim Min Kyu to enlist for military service on April 1

On March 1, Kim Min Kyu's agency Companion Co announced that the actor would commence his military service as an active-duty soldier on April 1. They revealed that there would be no official event held on the day of his entry into the training centre. His admission will be conducted privately to ensure safety and prevent on-site congestion. The company said, 'We appreciate the love and support from fans. We hope Kim Min Kyu returns in a more mature and healthy state."

More about Kim Min Kyu

Kim Min Kyu made his debut in 2013 with the Mnet series Monster. In the same year, he also featured in the film The Five. His first main role on the big screen was in 2018 in the film The Whispering. He has appeared in various hit dramas like Because It's My First Life, Meloholic, Queen: Love and War, Business Proposal, Snowdrop and many more.

Advertisement

He is known for his most iconic role in the 2022 hit drama Business Proposal. The drama was a self-aware cringe comedy which was enjoyed by the fans. Kim Min Kyu played the role of Cha Sung Hoon who is the Chief Secretary of the main lead. His character was an orphan and is like the brother of the main male lead. Fans especially loved his dedication towards his friends and his love story with the rich heiress Jin Young Seo who is played by Seol In Ah. Cha Sung Hoon is a hot and cold person but he turns into an adorable fluff ball with his girlfriend. The viewers enjoyed their cute chemistry at length.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From BTS, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG to ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo; 7 times Chicken Nugget drama referred to K-pop