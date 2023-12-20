Kim Min Kyu, Lee Sang Yeob, Kwanghee and MIRAE’s Son Dong Pyo to appear in upcoming variety show I Am Ground

Actor Lee Sang Yeob, Kim Min Kyu, ZE:A’s Kwanghee, and MIRAE’s Son Dong Pyo have been confirmed to appear in an upcoming Korean variety show titled I Am Ground. On December 20, ENA and Channel A made the announcement about the launch of the show and revealed the star-studded lineup.

The variety show, I Am Ground, will premiere on January 23, 2024, at 8:30 PM KST, which is 5 PM IST. The four Korean stars, namely Lee Sang Yeob, ZE:A’s Kwanghee, Kim Min Kyu, and MIRAE’s Son Dong Pyo, will embark on an international travel adventure and connect with locals by playing various games and challenges.

The cast will indulge in exciting Korean games such as a self-introduction game called I Am Ground and Zero Game (where contestants have to guess the count of raised thumbs). The show makers have also revealed other games, including a finger-shooting game called Silent 007 Bang, the famous Red Light, Green Light (shown in Squid Game), and more.

More about the Korean variety show cast

Lee Sang Yeob has been working as an actor since 2007 and is primarily known for playing supporting roles. Some of his notable works include While You Were Sleeping (2017), Eve (2022), and My Lovely Boxer (2023). Fans widely appreciated his performance in the weekend drama Once Again (2020).

Kwanghee is an actor, singer, and TV personality who debuted as part of the K-pop boy group ZE:A. He is best known for making appearances on variety shows, such as Infinite Challenge, We Got Married, and more.

Kim Min Kyu is one of the most promising young artists. The 28-year-old actor started with minor roles and gradually landed main leads in shows such as Queen: Love and War (2019) and The Heavenly Idol (2023). His portrayal of the second lead character, Cha Sung Hoon (cold on the outside yet warm inside) in the popular drama Business Proposal (2022) brought him into the limelight of mainstream dramas.

Son Dong Pyo is a former member of X1 and a current member of MIRAE. He debuted as a member of MIRAE in 2021 with the release of the mini album Killa. He first gained public attention by participating in the famous survival reality show Produce X 101, where he ranked 6th. He is currently managed by the entertainment agency DSP Media.

