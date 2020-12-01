Dear Oppa: Indian fan reveals how Lee Min Ho walked into her life at her lowest and made it 'exciting'

Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals she crossed paths (digitally) with Lee Min Ho during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

If you have been following Pinkvilla, you would be aware of our Dear Oppa initiative. For the unversed, we've been featuring fan letters addressed to their Oppas. Fans from across the world have poured their hearts to their favourite K-pop group and Korean actor through our platform. Today, we feature a letter written by an Indian Minoz member addressing to Lee Min Ho. Pooja K writes that she crossed paths with The King: Eternal Monarch star during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

She revealed that Lee Min Ho walked into her life at her lowest point and now, he's like an invisible friend. Read her complete letter below:

Dear Lee Min Ho,

Just when I am starting to write this letter, I have so many thoughts running and so many things to write down that my fingers are not in sync with my running mind. LOL!

I was an avid K-drama, K Movies watcher during my college days back in 2008. Out of college, I started chasing life and forgot my life in college.

During lockdown was when I discovered you when one of my friends suggested "Boys over Flowers" and thereafter there was no turning back.

I didn't know who you were and I feel so deceived not having known you all these years.

I googled you and listed out all your series and watched them one by one, not knowing your popularity and just growing fond of you after each series.

I became active on Insta and got a Netflix subscription too!

You have come into my life at a time when I have been the lowest in my life and I am still struggling. The fact that you exist gives me so much assurance because it makes me want to believe -"It's the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting"

You have become an invisible friend of mine to whom I am literally speaking to throughout my day in my mind.

I love your simplicity, your laugh is so unique that it can bring a smile on anyone's face.

Needless to say, your eyes actually sparkle (panchak panchak), they have dreams and are filled with admiration towards life.

I never had any bucket list, but now I do. It just has one item -> Meet LMH. I have even started preparing myself for it.

I want to meet you like an even more established person and of course a person who has not aged! Hahahaha! Hence I have started taking good care of my skin too! LOL! No kidding!

I saw a few of your interviews and there are few things I could relate to -> Both being Cancerians, we love to have our private life. We are social, but we love our personal space.

I am also not much of an alcoholic person and I too tend to take a nap or doze off after 1-2 drinks. We both love places close to nature. Beaches are my favourite.

We differ in our choice of coffee though! You like it sweet, I like it bitter :)

Well, I could go on writing, but I think I should stop here else they won't post my letter. LOL!

In the end, I will only tell you " Thank You" for making my life exciting. No matter how my day goes, when I finally retire to my bed, my last few mins are

spent in isolation with you. Either I watch your clips or your insta posts or whatever. You are the person I think of when I doze off. You give me a big smile and make me happy.

They say "When you want something desperately, the whole of the universe conspires to achieve it for you". I have just sent my wishes to the Universe!

Regards,

Pooja K

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla

